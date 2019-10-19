Boxing as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 at Kite Beach, Dubai. 18th October 2019. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Louvre Abu Dhabi Annual Pass

For less than the price of two visits, students and teachers can visit the museum as often as they’d like for a whole year. Students at school or in higher education age 13 and above, based in the UAE or abroad and teachers, college professors and other educators holding teacher accreditation, based in the UAE or abroad can get unlimited entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi valid for one year for Dh120.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Perfume Making From Paintings

Create Perfumes inspired by Najat Makki’s paintings today at the Cultural Foundation, between 6 and 8pm. The workshop costs Dh250 and prticipants will translate Makki’s paintings into their own personal scents. Elements will be combined with participants’ personal memories and their family histories to create their own perfumes. Workshop led by artist Mona Al Haddad, a visual arts graduate from Zayed University.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Oktoberfest is On

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa is hosting Oktoberfest until October 28.

Guests will indulge in official Oktoberfest beverages from Munich and a selection of traditional Bavarian cuisine including bratwursts, doner kebabs, rotisserie chickens, and more. Gluten free and vegetarian options available. Drinks are priced at Dh35. From 11am to 6pm today.

Call: 02-6169999

DUBAI

Get Fit at Kite Beach

Boxing as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 at Kite Beach, Dubai. 18th October 2019. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Get into your workout groove along the shores of Kite Beach this Dubai Fitness Challenge. At the dedicated Fitness Village you can clock in your daily fitness time and get active while having fun exploring 10 zones of free outdoor activities. The village will be open from early morning to the evening for all days, so you can squeeze in a pre-work workout or wind down the day with a sunset exercise session while trying out a new activity daily.

+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Fitness Village

Head over to Dubai Festival City Mall, where you will find seven zones with activities for all ages and abilities to get you going – free and available throughout the Fitness Challenge. Each day at the Fitness Village a new a challenge will be set up, so you can warm up with a match of VR Cricket and follow it up with a CrossFit session. Enter two-hour fitness competitions after spending Dh100 at the mall to claim the first spot on the board and win prizes. If you win during the first 29 days of the Fitness Challenge, you are in the running for Dh50,000 in mall gift cards.

+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com

More Than Words Art Exhibition

Opera Gallery Dubai has opened its season with ‘More Than Words’, an exhibition featuring a range of artworks focused on a use of text. Carefully curated selection of artists, who express their vision using fundamental symbols universally known. Uuntil the October 30.

+ operagallery.com

Fitness Village

Head over to Dubai Festival City Mall, where you will find seven zones with activities for all ages and abilities to get you going – free and available throughout the Fitness Challenge. Each day at the Fitness Village a new a challenge will be set up, so you can warm up with a match of VR Cricket and follow it up with a CrossFit session. Enter two-hour fitness competitions after spending Dh100 at the mall to claim the first spot on the board and win prizes. If you win during the first 29 days of the Fitness Challenge, you are in the running for Dh50,000 in mall gift cards.

+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Hatta Adventure

Thrillseekers can take their pick of activities from a 180-metre zipline, archery, human foosball to mountain biking and pump track and a life-size ‘human maze’ filled with traps, spider webs, mirrors and puzzles. Dh275 for two people for two hours (Dh549 for four). Weekdays from 6 to 8pm and throughout the day on weekends. At JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

+ JAresorts.com

Pink Treats for a Cause

Marking onternational Breast Cancer Awareness month, Kaftan restaurant at La Mer has created an exclusive pink themed dessert, with proceeds from the sale going to Friends of Cancer Patients. The Pembe Sebastian Cheesecake is priced at Dh45 throughout the month. Daily from 9am to midnight.

Call 04-3446288

The Market Theme Night

It’s Italian night tonight at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City’s new weeknight theme night. Dh195 including soft drinks. From 7 to 10pm.

Call 04-4355577

SHARJAH

Colour Bar Exhibition

Curated by Emirati visual artist and video composer Hind bin Demaithan, the exhibition brings together multidisciplinary artists Ahmad Al Areef Al Dhaheri

and Mansour Al Heera from the UAE, and Ahaad Al Amoudi and Fawaz Al Batati from Saudi Arabia. It will seek to re-evaluate the perception and presentation of time-based media art. Until November 30 at Maraya Art Centre. Free to attend.

+ maraya.ae

Sharjah Beach Library

The initiative to nurture a culture of reading and raise community awareness about its importance has arrived at Khor Fakkan beach, offering many books covering a variety of topics and catering to different age groups and interests.