Catch a screening of Manchester City take on Livepool in Abu Dhabi or do yoga in Dubai

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Manchester City vs Liverpool Event

The biggest match in English football will be shown live tonight at a free outdoor event, organised by Manchester City FC. The Zayed Sports City will echo the roar of fans in this Premier League game against Liverpool. Manchester City FC will show the action on a giant screen at Pitch 15 – with beanbag seating and refreshments available. Event starts at 8pm with kick-off at 8.30pm.

+ zsc.ae

Live Music Nights

Kicking off the week, Jazz@PizzaExpress in Abu Dhabi is hosting an all-day happy hour, complimented with live singing by the Sheryl Ballester from 8pm. Performing all the favourite hits in jazz, r’n’b, soul and classic pop. Beverages for Dh30. Located at The Mall World Trade Center — Abu Dhabi.

+ pizzaexpress.ae

Business Lunch

Sambusek at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has rolled out a new business lunch menu served family style for a table of five or more people. Priced at Dh140 per person, the business lunch is served from noon until to 3.30pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Call 02-8135550

Art Exhibition

The Moments in Their Time exhibition, which runs until November 23 at Project Space, captures a moment in time — professional time, academic time — for 11 arts faculty at NYUAD. It offers a glimpse into concepts, methods, and styles NYU Abu Dhabi’s faculty artists continue to explore in larger scale projects, locally and internationally.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

DUBAI

New Ladies Night

Drai’s Dubai at Meydan Grandstand is launching the new ladies night, which runs from 10pm to 4am and includes unlimited sushi and bites and free-flowing drinks all night. A new live entertainment show combined with live acts.

+ draisdxb.com

Baja Nights

The Bungalow is hosting its Baja Nights promotion tonight, which offers 2-for-1 deals from 7 to 10pm on tropical beverages and hops. Open daily from 5pm at La Mer.

+ info@bungalowdubai.com

Sunset Sushi at Kyo

Enjoy the Sunset Sushi at Kyo Restaurant, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah every Sunday to Thursday from 5 to 7pm and get 50 per cent off on select items.

Call 04-5575182

Live Our Heritage

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is hosting the 10th edition of the ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’ at Global Village with traditional handicrafts from the UAE. Taking place until April 4, the focus of the festival is to safeguard Emirati heritage. Dates and coffee is given to guests with whom they will share not only food and drink but also news, stories and poems. The festival welcomes visitors daily from 5 to 10pm, giving them the chance to enjoy the programme of interactive workshops, folk art performances, heritage competitions, and training workshops based on the traditional crafts. Dh15 entry into Global Village applies.

+ globalvillage.ae

Nic Fanciulli Live in Dubai

As one of the biggest names in electronic music, Nic Fanciulli performs live at Mantis Dubai tonight. Career highlights include a Grammy nomination. At Podium level in Emirates Financial Towers. From 10.30pm. Ladies get free beverages until 2am.

Call 05-8922488

Outdoor Yoga

Drift Beach Dubai at the One&Only Royal Mirage is hosting Sunday morning yoga classes in partnership with Shimis Yoga studio. The sunrise yoga session, takes place each Sunday from 7.30am to 8.30am. Enjoy a 60-minute Vinyasa class for Dh100 per person, including water and complimentary towels.

Mats are not provided.

Call 04-3152200

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Festival City Fitness Village

The Festival City Mall Fitness Village is open from noon to 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday and noon to midnight from Thursday to Saturday. Try your hand at some of the challenges in the Dewa 30X30 Skills Zone for a chance to win a daily prize as well as a grand prize of Dh50,000 in Dubai Festival City gift cards. Alternatively, head to the Fitbit Fitness One and Fitbit AI Zone to join the city record 1 billion steps with Fitbit, or be in sync with lights and water effects with the Imagine Fitness Workout in partnership with Fitness First. For a bit of an adventure, rent a bicycle at the Dubai Chamber Cycling Hub and ride to the Dubai Chamber Beach Sports Zone at Marsa Beach for beach activities from 3pm to 7pm.

+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Dubai Design District

The hub is hosting free fitness sessions at The Block for one week, starting today and experience a schedule of fitness activities with Adidas and Tag Heuer.

Downtown Dubai