ABU DHABI
Manchester City vs Liverpool Event
The biggest match in English football will be shown live tonight at a free outdoor event, organised by Manchester City FC. The Zayed Sports City will echo the roar of fans in this Premier League game against Liverpool. Manchester City FC will show the action on a giant screen at Pitch 15 – with beanbag seating and refreshments available. Event starts at 8pm with kick-off at 8.30pm.
+ zsc.ae
Live Music Nights
Kicking off the week, Jazz@PizzaExpress in Abu Dhabi is hosting an all-day happy hour, complimented with live singing by the Sheryl Ballester from 8pm. Performing all the favourite hits in jazz, r’n’b, soul and classic pop. Beverages for Dh30. Located at The Mall World Trade Center — Abu Dhabi.
+ pizzaexpress.ae
Business Lunch
Sambusek at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has rolled out a new business lunch menu served family style for a table of five or more people. Priced at Dh140 per person, the business lunch is served from noon until to 3.30pm, Sunday to Thursday.
Call 02-8135550
Art Exhibition
The Moments in Their Time exhibition, which runs until November 23 at Project Space, captures a moment in time — professional time, academic time — for 11 arts faculty at NYUAD. It offers a glimpse into concepts, methods, and styles NYU Abu Dhabi’s faculty artists continue to explore in larger scale projects, locally and internationally.
+ nyuad-artgallery.org
DUBAI
New Ladies Night
Drai’s Dubai at Meydan Grandstand is launching the new ladies night, which runs from 10pm to 4am and includes unlimited sushi and bites and free-flowing drinks all night. A new live entertainment show combined with live acts.
+ draisdxb.com
Baja Nights
The Bungalow is hosting its Baja Nights promotion tonight, which offers 2-for-1 deals from 7 to 10pm on tropical beverages and hops. Open daily from 5pm at La Mer.
+ info@bungalowdubai.com
Sunset Sushi at Kyo
Enjoy the Sunset Sushi at Kyo Restaurant, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah every Sunday to Thursday from 5 to 7pm and get 50 per cent off on select items.
Call 04-5575182
Live Our Heritage
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is hosting the 10th edition of the ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’ at Global Village with traditional handicrafts from the UAE. Taking place until April 4, the focus of the festival is to safeguard Emirati heritage. Dates and coffee is given to guests with whom they will share not only food and drink but also news, stories and poems. The festival welcomes visitors daily from 5 to 10pm, giving them the chance to enjoy the programme of interactive workshops, folk art performances, heritage competitions, and training workshops based on the traditional crafts. Dh15 entry into Global Village applies.
+ globalvillage.ae
Nic Fanciulli Live in Dubai
As one of the biggest names in electronic music, Nic Fanciulli performs live at Mantis Dubai tonight. Career highlights include a Grammy nomination. At Podium level in Emirates Financial Towers. From 10.30pm. Ladies get free beverages until 2am.
Call 05-8922488
Outdoor Yoga
Drift Beach Dubai at the One&Only Royal Mirage is hosting Sunday morning yoga classes in partnership with Shimis Yoga studio. The sunrise yoga session, takes place each Sunday from 7.30am to 8.30am. Enjoy a 60-minute Vinyasa class for Dh100 per person, including water and complimentary towels.
Mats are not provided.
Call 04-3152200
DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS
Festival City Fitness Village
The Festival City Mall Fitness Village is open from noon to 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday and noon to midnight from Thursday to Saturday. Try your hand at some of the challenges in the Dewa 30X30 Skills Zone for a chance to win a daily prize as well as a grand prize of Dh50,000 in Dubai Festival City gift cards. Alternatively, head to the Fitbit Fitness One and Fitbit AI Zone to join the city record 1 billion steps with Fitbit, or be in sync with lights and water effects with the Imagine Fitness Workout in partnership with Fitness First. For a bit of an adventure, rent a bicycle at the Dubai Chamber Cycling Hub and ride to the Dubai Chamber Beach Sports Zone at Marsa Beach for beach activities from 3pm to 7pm.
+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com
Dubai Design District
The hub is hosting free fitness sessions at The Block for one week, starting today and experience a schedule of fitness activities with Adidas and Tag Heuer.
Downtown Dubai
Take part in multiple activities such as spinning classes at 1Beat in Burj Plaza, boxing and bodyweight training at Underdog in Emaar Square, and high-energy aerobics classes at Masted Jeda at Downtown Eats at Emaar Boulevard.