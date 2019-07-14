From summer camps to all the indoor activities, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Costume Adventure

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum has launched a ‘Costume Adventure’ interactive camp inspired by clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s galleries. It includes multiple stages, each presenting a challenge for children aged 4-10 years to complete. Open until May 31, 2020. Entrance to

the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket Dh63. Admission is free for children under the age of 13.

+louvreabudhabi.ae

Business Lunch

The Foundry at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi has launched a new business lunch deal. In 55 minutes you can tuck into the set menu from just Dh67. Perfect Every Sunday to Thursday, between noon and 3pm.

Call 02-8184888

Daycation Deal

The Rixos Saadiyat Island deal includes access to a full day of pool and beach, including the kid’s waterpark and wave pool, coupled with unlimited food and house beverages, starting at Dh500 for adults (12 years and up) and Dh900 for couples and Dh1,000 for a family of four package. From 9am until 11.30pm.

Call 02-4922222

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out and enjoy a memorable karaoke night at Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel. The weekly night is held at Porters English Pub post brunch every Friday from 5 until 9pm, and again on Sundays from 9pm until 1am. Large screens broadcast the big games and sporting action from around the world.

Call 02-4953890

Ikea Summer Academy

Parents and kids can join hands to explore science with hands on edutaining workshops, sport games and arts and crafts. In the Abu Dhabi store, every Friday with sessions between 3pm to 6pm and kitchen chef workshops, every Sunday and Tuesday between 1pm and 3.30pm. The academy in the Dubai Festival City store will include workshops and edutainment activities every Monday from 12-6pm for kids aged between 6-12 years old. Until August 30.

+ facebook.com/ikeauae

Xtreme Zone

The Abu Dhabi Mall space has a ground level with activities such as active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and laser tag zone. Prices start at Dh35 onwards.

Call 02-4488474

DUBAI

Film screening

The Wild Pear Tree, directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, screens at Cinema Akil tonight at 7.30pm. The film follows Sinan, an aspiring writer. Returning to his village, he scrapees together the money to be published, but his father’s debts catch up with him. Film screens until July 19 at the Alserkal Avenue theatre. Tickets priced at Dh52.50, available online.

+ cinemaakil.com

Sustainable Summer Camp

Children will get hands-on experience about sustainable living, take part in causes such as local food production, renewable energy, recycling and wildlife education. Activities include baking brownies in a solar oven and designing electric cars. Participants will also make shelters for puppies. Until August 29, the camp is for 4 to 10-year-olds. Priced at Dh700 per child and Dh1,260 for two children for one week of full-day camp.

+ facebook.com/TheSustainableCity

Summer at BurJuman

The DSS activation runs until August 17 between 2pm and 10pm. Little ones can explore a tree house for Virtual Reality fun. There’s free drumming on weekends, arts and crafts, rock painting, fused bead crafts, artistic knitting, jewellery making and flower pots. The mall also has a ‘spend & win’ promotion until August 3: spend Dh200 at BurJuman and enter a raffle to win a car.

+ burjuman.com

Sushi Sundays

Tuck into a sushi or sashimi set at Trader Vic’s JBR every Sunday. At Dh99 for eight pieces sushi with a beverage and Dh199 per person for unlimited sushi.

From 6pm until 11pm at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

Call 04 318 2319

Quiz Night

Sundays spell quiz nights at The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City. From 8pm onwards and win prizes.

Call 04-4370022

Sports City Camp

Open to kids between 3 and 11 years, activities include Spanish soccer school, cricket and the CF Tennis Academy. At the Indoor Dome at the Sports Village. Until August 8, the camp costs Dh695 per week (9am to 3pm).

+ facebook.com/dubaisportscityevents

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Whether you’re supporting England or New Zealand, catch all the action of the Cricket World Cup final live at Yesterday Pub Dubai or Charlie’s Pub from 12pm to 2am. Don your team’s jersey and win a 30 per cent discount. At Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown (Mankhool) and Four Points by Sheraton, Shaikh Zayed Road. The final screens today at 1.30pm from the Lord’s Stadium in London.

Call 050-2116816

SHARJAH

Bites by the Beach

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has lunch for Dh99 per person on weekdays and Dh150 per person during weekends and public holidays. Includes beach and pool access plus a buffet lunch at Cote Jardin restaurant.