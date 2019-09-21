Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Macro Photo Exhibition

The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is hosting Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi’s touring exhibition ‘The Unseen’, which will be on display in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Nikon and National Geographic Al Arabiya Magazine. Running until October 28, it features a collection of 27 photographs using macro techniques. Al Habshi will lead a series of Macro Photography workshops, for beginners and children.

+ masphotostudio@dctaabudhabi.ae

Taste of Palestine

Azkadenya is running the Taste of Palestine festival until the end of November, diners can savour the cuisine of the country. The special menu features 11 dishes sourced from Palestinian kitchens, including kofta warak enab fukhara, a traditional dish made from vine leaves stuffed with kofta meat, baked with tomatoes, onions and potato slices, and garnished with parsley and homemade Palestinian couscous. At the Marina Mall Abu Dhabi outlet, along with Mercato Mall in Dubai.

+ azkadenya.com

Go Zen

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is offering deals at Zen the Spa this September with wellness packages. At Dh750 per couple, book a romantic escape, which includes a 60-minute massage for two. At Dh725 per person, try a diamond face and body glow for 105 minutes.

Call 02-6970000

DUBAI

Underwater Yoga

Head to the Lost Chambers Aquarium for a yoga class taking place on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 8 to 9am. Priced at Dh130 per person, the class, which takes place amidst the 65,000 marine animals of The Lost Chambers Aquarium, aims to rejuvenate the body and soul with a Hatha practice.

+ atlantisthepalm.com

Free Coffee

it’s the one with the free coffee.Enjoy a free coffee today from 9 to 10am at London Dairy Cafe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first airing of the popular TV show Friends. Pick up your free coffee at the following locations: London Dairy Cafe in Mira Town Centre, The Springs Souk and La Mer North. London Dairy Bistro at Business Central Towers, Dubai Media City and Aspin Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road.

+ londondairycafe.com

Saudi National Day

The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is celebrating the 89th Saudi National Day with a fireworks display, dining deals, transport promotions, kids’ activities and more, until tomorrow. Kids entertainment programme daily. Fireworks display at 8.30pm tomorrow.

+ thepointe.ae

Kids Cook it Up

Head to Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club where little ones can create their own masterpiece margheritas as they design their own version of Italy’s favourite. Children are given their own chef’s hat and apron before concocting a delicious creation. For Dh50, children will also get an ice cream and a soft drink or juice. On offer daily.

+ dubaigolf.com

Oktoberfest at The Eloquent Elephant

The Oktoberfest celebrations have kicked off at The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai with a specially prepared German inspired menu to choose from. Savour favourites like chicken schnitzel with creamy blaukraut to a half-metre bratwurst with house dips, washed down with beverages. Until October 3.

Call 04-4383100

Movie Deal

Reel Cinemas is offering movie goers from Sundays to Wednesdays a free Dh50 noon voucher across any Reel Cinemas’ location until October 16. If you shop for Dh199 or more, you receive 20 per cent off on Reel Cinemas movie tickets as well as 50 per cent off on food and beverages across all Reel Cinemas’ locations.

+ reelcinemas.ae

Win a Trip to Nasa

To celebrate the release of Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Roxy Cinemas is giving one person the chance to win a trip to the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex in Florida, USA. Simply watch the movie at a Roxy Cinemas ensuring you provide your details upon purchasing tickets for the movie. Promotion runs until October 3 at The Beach, City Walk, Box Park and La Mer locations. Tickets start from Dh36.75. Terms and conditions apply.

+ theroxycinemas.com

SHARJAH

Xposure 2019

Today is the last day to see works by some of the world’s top photographers and attend free talks. Noted names include Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Essdras M Suarez and portrait connoisseur Joe McNally, who will be hosting workshops. Entry is free, but workshops may incur a price. Register on the website.