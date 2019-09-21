Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Mexican Food Week

Emirates Palace Hotel is hosting Mexican Food Week entitled ‘Culinary Trek through Mexico’ until September 24 at Le Vendome. Meal deals at lunch, which runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm is priced at Dh263 per person, while dinner is priced at Dh272 per person and runs from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Home Fashion Event

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, has kicked off the third edition of its annual Home Fashion event as part of Abu Dhabi Family Week. Until October 5, Home Fashion will feature home decor workshops by interior experts, creative pop ups and more. This season’s Spend & Win promotion will offer shoppers a chance to win a home makeover worth Dh100,000 upon spending Dh200.

Performance at Louvre Museum

Cubism is brought to life as ‘living puppet machines’ roam around the Louvre museum, interacting with visitors and bringing in the spirit of Picasso and his collaborator Jean Cocteau. The ‘machines’ are inspired by Parade, one of Picasso’s works with the Ballet Russes from 1917. Free entry with museum admission ticket. Today and September 27 and 28.

World of Nickelodeon

Abu Dhabi Family Week has kicked off and today is the last day to enjoy the World of Nickelodeon event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Families can take part in activities and interact with Nickelodeon cartoon characters along with visit a SpongeBob Museum, play mini golf and more. Tickets from Dh25.

Batman Guinness World Record

The 80th anniversary celebrations of Gotham’s favourite caped crusader will be held at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi today at 3pm with an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Record. The event at the Abu Dhabi-based theme park on Yas Island will attempt the largest gathering of people donning capes, as a tribute to DC Comics superhero. Anyone with an admission ticket invited to participate. A Batman cape will be provided and the crusader will also be on hand to join in the celebrations. Special entertainment, giveaways and more have also been planned for the day. Entry is priced at Dh295.

SHARJAH

Xposure 2019

See works by some of the world’s top photographers and attend free talks. Noted names include Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Essdras M Suarez and portrait connoisseur Joe McNally, who will be hosting workshops. Entry is free, but workshops may incur a price. Register on the website. Until tomorrow.

Art Exhibition

The Sharjah Art Foundation, in collaboration with Sharjah Museums Authority, presents a solo exhibition of works by artist Adam Henein, which opens today and run until November 16 at Sharjah Art Museum, Lasting Impressions: Adam Henein is a sweeping survey of the artist’s sculptures and paintings from the 1950s until today. This show marks the 10th edition of Sharjah Art Museum’s annual Lasting Impressions exhibition series, which highlights the work of influential artists.

DUBAI

Divalicious

The exhibition, being held today at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers – Godolphin Ballroom, Shaikh Zayed Road, features 90 exhibitors coming from London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Delhi with western and ethnic apparel, accessories and gifts. Free entry and valet for all and credit cards are accepted. From 11am to 7pm.

Saudi National Day Celebrations

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall and witness the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations until Monday. Catch the Imagine show by Festival Bay at 7.30pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

Tolerance Competition

Bin Haider Advocates and Legal Consultants has announced an essay competition in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance titled ‘The positive impact of the first Ministry of Tolerance in the world’. Deadline is October 31. UAE residents between 15-24 years can participate. The winner will be awarded Dh50,000, with the first and second runners up receiving Dh30,000 and Dh20,000 respectively. An additional 10 applicants will receive Dh3,000. Essays can be in English or Arabic and between 800 to 1,000 words.

Skechers Run

Taking place on September 27, the event will have three categories: 10km, 5km and the 2.5km Family Fun Run. Starts at 6am at The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy. Dh110 per person. Sign up now.