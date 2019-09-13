Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Tolerance Film Festival

Under the Patronage of Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance of the UAE, the German Embassy in cooperation with the Manarat Al Saadiyat, Cinema Space and the Goethe-Institut is showcasing a series of films revolving around different aspects of tolerance. Today, catch a screening of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (pictured) at 4pm and The Heart of Jenin at 7pm at Manarat At Saadiyat.

+ goethe.de/abudhabi

Planetarium Show

Lulu Group is hosting a planetarium show today at Mushrif Mall from 4 to 10pm to watch space-related shows by the Expo-sciences International 2019. Entry is free for students.

Call 02-6904444

Movie Competition

The Smovies competition about Climate Change Challenge aims to engage youth, influencers, associations and the community at large to participate in finding solutions for climate change. The winners of the competition will get their film shown at Vox Cinemas across the region. In addition, a sum of D 100,000 has also been earmarked for winners. To participate, filmmakers of all ages have to submit a one-minute short film before the September 30 deadline through the website.

+ thesmovies.com

Dolce Vita Brunch

Italian Trattoria Verso is hosting the La Dolce Vita brunch today, with a buffet and live stations. The feast includes eggplant parmigiana, followed by main choices such as lamb shank ragout. The brunch package includes soft beverages and free flow of pitchers and grapes. An after party at the pool is available for families or at Lexx Bar. Brunch runs from noon until 4pm at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl venue. Packages start at Dh290. Kids under 12 years eat at half price and those under 6 years eat for free.

+ verso.ae

DUBAI

AM:PM Trunk Show

Celebrity designers Ankur and Priyanka Modi are coming to Dubai with a brand new collection of festive clothes inspired by Balinese culture in a modern interpretation of classic Indian wear.The two-day event will be held at Shangri La Hotel, today from 10am onwards. There will be free valet parking for attendees.

+facebook.com/ampmfashions

Modista Fashion

Modista brings fashion glamour to Dubai for another edition for the festive season. Featuring styles by South Asian designers, expect to see brand names including Amour Faith Hope, Mahi Design, Sejal Mehta, Kehiaa, Gauahargeous by Gauahar Khan, Padmasitaa and more. Aside from fashion, also find the latest in accessories, jewellery apparel and home decor. Today (10am to 8pm) at The Roda Al Murooj Hotel. Entry is free.

+ facebook.com/ModistaDubai

Combat Thrills

Calling all sharp-shooters, Hub Zero, City Walk has opened its doors to fully interactive, real-time action and adventure with I-Battle and X-Battle. The combat simulators is suitable for children with minimum height of 110cm. I-Battle pits players against each other in a 15-minute laser-tag style clash. X-Battle is a super-fast target challenge where shooters need to be locked, loaded and eagle-eyed if they want to win. Tickets start at Dh100 to enter Hub Zero.

+ hubzerodubai.com

Rap Battle

Witness rappers from across the country present their talent at the finale of the ‘Kadak Bol’ contest at Headlines Cafe, Ibis Hotel. The competition invited entries from underground rappers in UAE to get a chance to open for the Divine and Raftaar (pictured) concert on September 20 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Starts at 8pm.

Call 052-3377510

Back to School Fun

Today is the last day to have Lego fun at Dubai Festival City Mall, which has teamed up with Legoland Dubai to offer families a play area with various zones for children of different ages. From 2 to 10pm at Dubai Festival City. Plus, catch performances of Ollie the dragon Dance. at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Call 800332

Go Skydiving

Experience the thrill of freefall at 120 miles per hour for Dh1,699 while securely attached in a harness to an instructor. The tandem jump package includes photos and videos. At Skydive Dubai’s desert drop.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

SHARJAH

City Sightseeing

The City Sightseeing tour bus in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Enjoy the monuments on every corner of the emirate of Sharjah and see how the city has reached a perfect harmony between past and present. Hop on to one of these buses for a day or night tour. Tickets for the city tour start at Dh91.63, inclusive of 22 stops.