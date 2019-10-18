Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Dance and Meditation

If Latin dance and a Shamanic Journey Meditation have piqued your interest then head on down today from 9am to 10.30am to the Bodytree Studio for this unique session. Priced at Dh100, the class allows one to reprogramme oneself through dance and Shamanic meditation.

Call 02-4434448

KidZania Offer

If your kids have the weekend blues then grab on to this KidZania Annual Pass offer, valid for purchases until October 31 at both its Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations, covering their entry for the rest of the year and all of 2020. The pass includes unlimited access to KidZania for 15 months, among other goodies. At Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and The Dubai Mall, priced at Dh950.

+ kidzania.ae

Saturday Brunch

The Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi is hosting the outdoor ‘Chill and Grill’ brunch by the pool in Abu Dhabi. Get a selection of unlimited barbecue bites every Saturday between noon and 6pm for Dh169 per adult and Dh85 per child. This includes complimentary access to the hotel’s Olympic-sized swimming pool from 6am until the sun goes down. Day passes, excluding barbecue and beverages, are also available for Dh100 on weekdays and Dh120 on weekends. Private cabanas also available.

Call 02-2014131

Contemporary Dance Show

The Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation is hosting Samuel Mathieu’s contemporary dance Guerre (The War of the Line and of Colour) tonight. In recent years, Mathieu has choreographed his own works, imbued with energy and bodies expressing drama through dance. For this piece, he drew inspiration from the skills of Yves Klein, an artist with a black belt in judo, whose art was influenced by the sport and who once wrote a synopsis for a ballet. Guerre unfolds within a three-dimensional, weightless space as straps allow the dancers’ bodies to be suspended, free from the constraints of the ground. At the Cultural Foundation Theatre with tickets from Dh75. Show opens at 8pm.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

DUBAI

Pet’s Delight

Animal store Pet’s Delight is opening its new branch today at Spinneys Umm Sequim Mall with special offers across the entire shop. Visitors can receive free pet nutritional advice from the in-house nutritionist from 10am to 2pm. Customers can win a number of prizes, from free grooming sessions to a month’s worth of free pet food. The store will also hold a guess “how many kongs” competition where the winner will receive a Pet’s Delight voucher worth Dh300. There will be 50 per cent discounts on beds and scratching posts, as well as pet foods and other categories.

+ petsdelight.com

La Perle Diwali Deal

This Diwali, families and loved ones can visit the aquatic-themed show, La Perle by Dragone with a special upgrade on tickets booked until November 2. With shows taking place five days a week, La Perle features 65 artists perform feats as they dive, dance, fly and defy gravity on motorbikes. Tickets from Dh266.

+ laperle.com

Shop and Win

Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s ‘Shop & Win’ is a city-wide promotion giving people the chance to win prizes this Diwali. For every Dh200 spent until November 2 at participating DSMG malls, customers will be entitled to receive one raffle coupon to enter the draw to win prizes totalling a half kilos of gold. With 28 winners expected, the raffle will be drawn on the last day of the promotion.

+ visitdubai.com

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Offer

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera have revealed a dining package with Kizmet, next to Dubai Opera, for its show, The Phantom of the Opera.The package includes a two-course set menu at Kizmet restaurant and two Vip tickets to the show for Dh850. The show runs until November 9 with no performances on Sundays.

+ dubaiopera.com

Diwali Bazaar

Enigma Events is hosting its annual Diwali Bazaar today at the Taj Hotel, Dubai, Business Bay, from noon until 9pm. The lifestyle exhibition will showcase designs, fashion and home accessories from the UAE, India and Pakistan. Entry is free.

Call 050-6257018

Tower Race

Hilton Dubai The Walk is hosting its annual Tower Race today, together with Race ME. The fundraiser challenges contestants to run up 730 steps of Hilton Dubai The Walk, crossing the finish line on the 35th floor. Those who complete the challenge are met with views of the Arabian Gulf and a post event celebration at the hotel’s rooftop bar and dining venue, Pure Sky Lounge. As an initiative introduced to raise awareness and funds for charities and causes in need, the Hilton team is working with the Rashid Center for People of Determination, providing support to children within the local community. Race starts as early as 7.30am, with registration costing Dh166.67. More details online.