Catch Sonam Kapoor in Sharjah or watch a film on the lawns of a five-star hotel

Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi

Weekend Breakfast on Saadiyat

Spend a weekend breakfast with the family at Tean, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort where you can choose between Arabian breakfast favourites with touches of Western influence or enjoy a sharing breakfast degustation. Every Friday and Saturday, from 8am to noon. Price on selection

Call 02-8114444

Ripe Market Returns

The Ripe Market returns to Abu Dhabi today at the Umm Emarat Park, from 3 to 9pm. Explore the foodie village across the Great Lawn area, and sample cuisines from around the world. Shop and support local makers that sell handmade fashion, jewellery, art, home decor and more.

+ ripeme.com

Neon Book Hunt

With hidden surprises to be found, Umm Al Emarat Park is hosting its daily Neon Book Hunt from 6 to 9pm. Using maps, LED neon lights, clues and their detection skills, little ones and adults will have the chance to hunt for books dispersed throughout the park. Entry to the park is Dh10.

Call 02-6669559

Dubai

Sunset on The Palm

Every Saturday until November 30, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah is bringing chilled vibes to its sunset beach sessions.The venue’s 120-metre beachfront promenade will feature live musicians and DJs. Festivities are from 6 to 10pm.

Call 04-3909999

Outdoor Screening

Head to Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection for the Urban Outdoor Cinema experience. Tonight’s film is Les Miserables, starring Hugh Jackmam. The film screens at 7pm. Tickets priced at Dh75.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

‘Phantom’ Deal

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera have launched a dining package with Kizmet for The Phantom of the Opera. The package includes a two-course set menu at Kizmet restaurant and two Vip tickets to the show for Dh850. The show runs until November 9 with no performances on Sundays.

+ dubaiopera.com

Sharjah

Art Exhibition

Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) presents Marwan Rechmaoui’s Slanted Squares exhibition. On view at SAF until February 2, the solo exhibition reflects the artist’s methodical study of cartography, demographics and urbanisation.

+ sharjahart.org

Sonam Kapoor live

The Sharjah International Book Fair will be hosting Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anuja Chauhan, the author of The Zoya Factor, which featured Kapoor in the novel’s screen adaptation. The duo will discuss how real-life stories inspire creativity. The ‘From Bat, to Book, to Bollywood’ discussion will be held today in the Grand Hall at Sharjah Expo Centre from 2 to 4pm. Register to attend.