Xtreme Zone Relaunch Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Xtreme Zone Relaunch

The futuristic family entertainment facility has relaunched its facility at Deerfield’s Mall. As part of the relaunch, Xtreme Zone upgraded its offers to include a variety of rides and games for children of all ages. Located in the Garden area of the mall, Xtreme Zone consists of over 36 interconnected trampolines; a basketball arena, an adventure rope course and a zip-line. Activity prices vary.

Call 02-6787741

Pink Sensation Tea

Running all month at The Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Hotel, try out the Pink Sensation afternoon tea, on offer daily until the end of the month between 2.30 and 6pm. Follow up the experience with a manicure or pedicure at Chi, The Spa. The experience is priced at Dh149 per person for the whole package or Dh110 for just the tea.

Call 02-5098555

Tea and Coffee Fest

Today is the last day of the Tea and Coffee Festival, taking place at Marsa Al Bateen. Discover an array of beans blends at the Abu Moments eventat Marsa Al Bateen between 4pm and 2am. The event showcases drinks from around the globe. Budding baristas can show off their skills at the competitions taking place through the weekend for a chance to win prized.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Run for Tolerance

It’s the International Day for Tolerance and Masdar City, Abu Dhabi is hosting a Run for Tolerance, initiated by the Ryan International School. The run kicks off at 6.30am, beginning at the school in Masdar City and ending at My City Centre. Entry is open to all categories. The minithon has a track of 1.2km for people of determination, 2.5km for children under 13 years and a 5.1km for adults. Register at the venue.

+ tiny.cc/ryanmasdar

DUBAI

Art Exhibition

Ahmedia Heritage Guesthouse, located in Al Ras Deira heritage area, is hosting an exhibition for a group of 25 artists to raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature. Running until November 28, the ‘Seeking Serenity’ exhibition is organised by Art4youGallery.

Call 04-2250085

Dhyanotsav Wellness Fest

As a part of the ongoing Year of Tolerance initiative, Heartfulness, A Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation Initiative, is hosting a free-to-attend wellness festival today at Hall 8, Dubai World Trade Centre. Renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO of Gems Modern Academy will be attending the event. There will also be a group meditation. From 6.30 to 9.30pm.

+ Facebook.com/pg/heartfulnessUAE

Dubai International Motor Show

Today is the last day of the Dubai International Motor Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Highlights at the event include a supercar alley to see a limited edition Bugatti Veyron and the $10 million Lamborghini Veneno. Also try out virtual reality test drives, check out Augmented Reality Concept Car launches and see the Virgin Hyperloop One concept up close. The event is open from 1 to 9pm. Tickets start at Dh20.

+ dubaimotorshow.com

Movember Spa Deal

The Sheraton Mall of the Emirates invites gentlemen to get into the Movember spirit and treat themselves to a special offer at the Shine Spa. All gents can enjoy an hour-long deep tissue massage along with a 15-minute foot and ankle massage. To finish off, guests will also get a complimentary house beverage at the tranquil Sanctuary Rooftop or at the terrace. Package is available until November 30 and priced at Dh450.

Call 04-3772380

Dubai Fitness Challenge Events

La Mer Open Water Swim Series

Swimmers of all ages and athletic levels can paddle through 200m, 400m, 800m or 1600m distances followed by a fun team relay, while being surrounded by music and community spirit. Taking place at La Mer South Beach at 7.30am. Entry is Dh175 for adults and Dh125 for juniors.

+ supersportsuae.com/races/open-water-swim-series-dubai

X3 JR Triathalon

Little ones will participate in their own triathlons. This challenge is made up of competitive swimming, cycling and running, children can put their sports skills to the test. Registration is now closed, but you can still go on down to Kite Beact at 7am and cheer the kids on.

+ premieronline.com/event/x3_junior_triathlon_4874

M1 Run

Adding to the vertical races on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar is Media One Hotel’s M1 Run. Explore the hotel via the stairwell, from the ground floor to level 42. Upon reaching the ‘summit’, the top three racers in various categories will be rewarded in a prize ceremony. Meanwhile, all participants will receive goody bags, can enjoy healthy bites hosted by cafeM, P7 and ON42, and try their luck in a raffle draw. The race is open to all those aged 18 years or older. From 9am. Registration from Dh103.95.