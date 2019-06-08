Saving Private Ryan still. Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Film Screening

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, Cinema Space at Manarat Al Saadiyat is screening Steven Spielberg’s ‘Saving Private Ryan’ at 7pm, starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. Free screening. Rsvp a must.

+ cs-savingprivateryan.splashthat.com

Second Hand Market for Kids

The Abu Dhabi Baby & Kids Second Hand Market will run from 1pm to 6pm at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort ballroom. Entry is free, with entertainment for kids. Valet parking is with a fee.

The flea market takes place every two months for parents to sell and buy clothes, toys, equipment, strollers and books.

Call 056 466 0399

Louvre Abu Dhabi Screenings

On the occasion of Eid, Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting free film screenings for families. Catch the 2pm screening of My Neighbor Totoro, an animated tale directed by Hayao Miyazaki, which follows Satsuke and Mei, two young girls who find that their new home is in a magical forest inhabited by a menagerie of mystical creatures called Totoros. Beyond Beyond,an animated film, screens at 5pm, which is inspired by Scandinavian folktales.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Dubai

Global Wellness Day

Group of young sporty people practicing yoga lesson with instructor, sitting in easy pose, Lotus exercise, working out, indoor close up, studio, students training in club. Rear view

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts is promoting Global Wellness Day with complimentary access to wellness activities. Begin with morning mediation, followed by detox yoga and yogic sleep. Access given to the pool and club facilities. Shangri-La Hotel and Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi will kick off with a healthy breakfast, body combat, yoga, signature hand scrub and wraps, and more. Guests will have complimentary beach access, as well as spa and meal vouchers.

+ shangri-la.com

Summer Pool Sessions

Open every day from 11am, the pool sessions at Atlantis The Palm gives complimentary sun lounger and pool access all day long. Ladies will also receive two complimentary drinks between 12pm-3pm and the first 30 ladies to enter will receive a free ice lolly. In addition, special offers on food and buckets.

Guests can also enjoy DJ sets every Friday and Saturday from 1pm. Sun loungers and picnic benches are on a first come, first served basis and guests receive complimentary towel use.

+atlantisthepalm.com

Wellness Day Celebrations

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai is marking Global Wellness Day with a day of activities, from adrenaline-fuelled exercises including kickboxing and Mo Max – a movement, speed and agility programme – along with meditation. Visitors will also enjoy healthy snacks throughout the day. It all starts at 9.15am with breakfast, while the event ends with a Zumba session at 4.30pm, with a host of neck and shoulder massages, dry massages and facial cleansing sessions. Email to register.

+ modub-fitness@mohg.com

Chota Bheem Arrives at Vox

The animated superhero is making his presence felt across Vox Cinemas until June 15. Travelling from Dholakpur to Dubai to meet his little fans before his next big movie adventure, Kung Fu Dhamaka, out on June 13, you can catch him today between 4pm and 6pm at City Centre Shindagha.

+ uae.voxcinemas.com

Embrace Wellness

Six Senses Spa Dubai is marking Global Wellness Day with a series of complimentary activities lined up from 10.30am today at its Business Bay branch. Limited availability.

Call 04 512 5566

Pet Adoption Day

It’s foster and adoption day at the Pet Mart Store and Salon at Dubai Investments Park between 1pm and 3pm.

Whether looking for your forever friend or wanting to help with, this is the place to be.

Call 050 457 0057

Sharjah

Meet Ben 10 at the Mall

The green hero of this generation is headed to Oasis Mall today. Catch him between 4pm and 6.30pm.

+ facebook.com/OasisMalls

Clearance Sale

The Ramadan Night Market at the Sharjah Expo ends today. Here’s your last chance to grab discounts of up to 80 per cent on perfumes and other items. From 8pm until 2am.

+ expo-centre.ae

Al Noor Island Workshops

The summer programme kicks off today, running until August 31, featuring latte art workshops, cupcake decorations and various arts and crafts activities. Creative workshops will be available throughout the months of June, July and August, except for the latte art workshops which will be held on Saturdays. The fee is Dh55 per person and the session will be for 40 minutes. Prior registration required. Latte art workshops restricted to kids aged nine years and above. ‘Doodle with us’ is open to all ages.