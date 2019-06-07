Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Photography Masterclass

Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting a two-day photography masterclass in collaboration with Manarat Al Saadiyat (MAS) Photography Studio, as part of the Photographs: An Early Album of the World exhibition programming. Today and tomorrow and then again on July 5 and 6. On the first day, participants will explore the first photography exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi, to discover pre-digital photographic techniques and build a pinhole camera. On day two, they will head to MAS Photography Studio to develop film using early techniques. Suitable for 16 years old and above. Classes run from 3pm to 6pm and cost Dh168 per participant.

Call 600 565566

Ripe Pop-up

Start a healthy weekend at the Ripe Organic pop-up at The Collection, St Regis Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi to stock up on seasonal, organic fruits and vegetables all hand-picked from local farms and shop for pantry essentials. Every Friday from 10am-3pm.

+ facebook.com/ripeuae

Free Meals for Kids

On weekends between noon and 6pm, the little ones eat for free while their families dine at Aquarium, Yas Marina. Offer valid for kids under 12 years old.

Call 050 696 9357

Eid Brunch

Celebrate Eid with a feast for friends and family at the Oceana poolside brunch at Hilton Capital Grand Abu Dhabi. Enjoy live music, unlimited food, soft drinks and house beverages. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Call 056 412 1741

Dubai

Wael Kfoury and Ragheb Alama Live

The two Arab powerhouses will perform on one stage at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The double bill concert will kick off at 9pm tonight. Tickets start at Dh500 and available online.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Eid Brunch

Ewaan at Palace Downtown is hosting an Eid brunch today, with a buffet stretching into the gardens from its tent on the terrace. Get there early for a private dining alcove. From 1pm to 4.30pm. Price starting from Dh345 per person.

Call 04 888 3444

Vader in Dubai

Vader, one of the architects of Polish metal music, is performing live at El Barrio in Hyatt Place. Formed in 1983, the group rose alongside pioneering death metal bands Possessed and Death. It was the release of Vader’s third album, Morbid Reich in 1990, which shot them to fame. Catch them tonight with tickets at Dh150, from 7pm onwards. Must be 21 years.

+ facebook.com/vader

The Medicine with Shaikh Pappy show

Nigerian stars descend on Dubai for a packed evening of comedy tonight. Get ready for The Medicine with shaikh Pappy and Friends, which features a list of top artists joining forces at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers. Award-winning musician Idowest, stand-up comedian Kenny Blaq, funnyman Saco, The Ikon Boy and more will bring entertainment. Tickets priced from Dh100. From 5pm onwards.

+ visitdubai.com

Sunay Akin Ile Gorcek Live

The Turkish poet, TV host, philanthropist and the founder of the Istanbul Toy Museum will perform live at the Gems World Academy tonight, bringing his immersive act to the Dubai stage. His poetry is inspired by renowned Turkish poets such as Orhan Veli Kanik and Cemal Sureya. Tickets for the show start at Dh100 and are available online. From 7pm onwards.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Kafka’s Ape Show

Adapted and directed by Phala O Phala, Kafka’s Ape tells the story of Red Peter, an ape struggling to overcome the confines of his forced captivity. This solo show, which stars Tony Miyambo as Red Peter, is a commentary on post-apartheid South Africa. At The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, today and tomorrow. Tickets from Dh60 and available online. Shows at 3.45pm and 7.15pm

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Sharjah

Cinderella Live

Last day to catch the classic come alive on Al Qasba Theatre stage. Join Cinderella on an adventure as her Fairy Godmother transforms her into a beauty fit for a Prince. Featuring songs by a range of artists from Adele to Elvis. At 3pm and 7pm at Al Qasba Theatre. Tickets priced at Dh45.