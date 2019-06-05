From Eid Al Fitr fireworks in Abu Dhabi to 24 hour cinemas in Dubai, check this out

All the things to do across the UAE today.

ABU DHABI

Fireworks display

The night sky lights up on Yas Island for Eid one last time at 9pm.

While the fireworks are free to see, places such as Cipriani Yas Island are hosting a dining experience, with views of the fireworks from the terrace. Yas Marina is also offering views of the fireworks from a traditional dhow. Visitors can hop on a Captain Tony’s shared cruise and enjoy a tour around the Yas Marina waters, departing each night at 8.30pm. The cruise will last one hour and costs Dh100 per adult or Dh50 for kids between 6 and 12 years.

+ yasisland.ae

International Churro Day Shake

Black Tap across the UAE has rolled out the Churro Choco Taco Shake, crafted for International Churro Day today. Priced at Dh62 in Abu Dhabi and Dh69 in Dubai, the shake is now available across Yas Mall’s Cascade Dining section in Abu Dhabi, along with Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and InterContinental Dubai Festival City in Dubai.

+ blacktapme.com

24-Hour Cinemas

Novo Cinemas has announced its theatres will remain open around the clock until Friday. Multiple outlets including World Trade Centre Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Festival City, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dragon Mart 2 in Dubai and will remain open for night owls who want to catch a movie at 2am or 5am.

+ novocinemas.com

Nickelodeon Live

Head to Marina Mall Abu Dhabi to catch the Nickelodeon Rocks! family shows, being staged until tomorrow. Dora the Explorer will be performing live at the mall offering mall with three shows daily between 4.30 pm and 9.15 pm. SpongeBob, Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, and Shimmer & Shine will all come together.

DUBAI

Tamer Hosny Live

The Egyptian singer-actor will be performing at Dubai Opera tonight. The star, who has worked with the likes of Shaggy and Snoop Dogg will be singing all the hit tracks over his 17-year career. Tickets start at Dh330. From 9pm onwards.

+ dubaiopera.com

Eid Feast

Dunes Cafe at Shangri-La Dubai is celebrating Eid with a feast of Middle Eastern delicacies, as well as a variety of sweets and desserts. Until Saturday, between 6pm and 10pm, priced

at Dh149 per person, inclusive of water, soft drinks, Arabic beverages, tea and coffee.

Call: 04 405 2703

Yatra show

Avega Dance Creations (ADC), a Dubai-based, locally-grown dance theatre production house, is staging a dance-theatre production at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue in time for Eid. Yatra will feature eight short stories talking about some significant journeys the artists have been on or witnessed. Today at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets priced at Dh80 and available online.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Bollywood Parks Eid

The Eid Al Fitr celebrations continue at Bollywood Parks until Saturday, with the screening of Bharat at the Rajmahal Theatre. Visitors can catch a screening, along with unlimited access to rides, as well as an Eid buffet at the Mughal-e-Azam restaurant, for Dh99. The theme park has also unveiled two new shows, which will be staged daily at the Rajmahal Theatre. A combination of two tickets and four tickets will be priced at Dh150 and Dh200 respectively, while the package of six tickets will be priced at Dh240.

+ bollywoodparks.com

SHARJAH

‘Tartrona Warahom’ play

Have a laugh with three hours of non-stop amusement with the Emirati cast of the social comedy play ‘Tartrona Warahom’, which will be staged until Saturday at Sharjah’s Cultural Palace. Tickets start at Dh100. Details online.

+ jernas.media

Eid at the Museum

Enjoy various entertaining and educational events at Sharjah Discovery Centre and the Sharjah Science Museum today and tomorrow. There will be educational programmes, various cultural competitions and a handicraft workshop on UAE customs and traditions.

+ sharjahevents.ae

Cinderella Live

Al Qasba Theatre is hosting ‘World of Stories — Cinderella’, until Friday. Join Cinderella on an adventure from rags to riches as her Fairy Godmother transforms her into a beauty fit for a Prince. At 3pm and 7pm at Al Qasba Theatre. Tickets priced at Dh45.