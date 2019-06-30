Dubai Design District (d3) Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi

Perfume Making Workshop

Attend the Perfume Making: Beginner Level Workshop at Warehouse421 today between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Priced at Dh80 and for ages 16 years and up. Participants will learn to create various forms of perfumes based on old family recipes.

+ warehouse421.ae/en/summer-club

Power Happy Hour

Head to Mr Miyagi’s at Yas Marina daily to experience the happy hour from 4pm until 8pm.First Package is Dh45 for three beverages, thereafter, Dh99 for three beverages.

Call 02 565 1150

Ladies Night

Amerigos Mexican Bar & Restaurant pays homage every Sunday to Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. Offer includes unlimited freeflow of beverages and a 50 per cent discount on food. At the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island from 6pm.

+ facebook.com/amerigosyasisland

Dubai

D3 Restaurant Week

Dubai Design District (d3) launches restaurant week today, which runs until July 6 across eight restaurants. The offerings include special edition menus, with an option for ‘secret dishes’ that will be served for the occasion by in-house chefs. Prices will vary between restaurants, but specials menus will range between Dh99 to Dh150 and will be available all day.

+ dubaidesigndistrict.com

Pool Time

Ahead of Drift closing for the summer season on July 6, the ladies day offer is now available throughout the week, starting today. A beverage, along with a poolside fruit platter is for Dh100 per person. At One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai.

+ driftbeachdubai.com

Meet the Justice League Superheroes

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash are descending on City Centre Deira today to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman. The mall will host live shows, activations and VR experiences, until July 6. Children can participate in 20-minute interactive shows that will take place four times daily, with a chance to meet their favourite superhero. Youngsters can also suit up and test their abilities with the champion team as they search for two new recruits at the Justice League Academy.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Film Screening

Ahmed Fawzi Saleh’s debut film, Poisonous Roses is a look at the unsavoury conditions in Cairo’s leather tannery district. The film screens daily until July 4 at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue. Timings differ. Tickets cost Dh52.50 and are online.

+ cinemaakil.com

Ladies Night

Ladies, eat, dance and move to the beats of South African music, every Sunday at The City Grill, Al Habtoor City between 8pm and midnight. All ladies get three complimentary beverages and an African dish priced at Dh140. There’s live entertainment as well. Guests, accompanying ladies get a 40 per cent discount on beverages.

Call 04 437 0088

Theme Park Time

VR Theme Park in The Dubai Mall has introduced three rides, including Cosmo Jet, Flying Chairs and Magic Bikes. Tickets from Dh119. From 10am until 10pm.

+ vrparkdubai.com

DSS Offer

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is back for Dubai Summer Surprises with the ‘Shop, Win & Drive’ campaign, across 10 malls. Shoppers can win an Infiniti Q30 every Saturday until August 3 with a minimum purchase of Dh200. Upon purchase, enter the raffle draw which takes place weekly.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Meal Deal

Shanghai Chic Restaurant at Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate has a six-course set menu with 18 dishes highlighting a range of Asian cuisines for Dh195 per person inclusive of soft beverages. Every day for dinner from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Call 04 444 5613

Ras Al Khaimah

Summer Camp

Send the kids off to face painting, handicrafts, pool games and many more fun activities at the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa summer camp. Monthly membership for Dh1,600 per month or a bi-monthly membership for Dh3,000 and Dh475 for weekly membership. Packages include morning snacks, lunch and dinner. Until August 29 from 9am until 8pm.