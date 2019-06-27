From attending the Bride Show in Abu Dhabi to seeing Parineeti Chopra in Dubai

Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: IANS

Abu Dhabi

Ladies Night

It’s Ladies’ Night at Yas Waterworld tonight so grab the gals and follow Dana’s quest for the legendary lost pearl, along with 40 other rides to choose from. Extended hours will see the park open on Thursdays from 6pm until 11pm for Ladies’ Days. A live female DJ plays.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Bride Show

Back for its 17th edition, Bride Abu Dhabi 2019 brings the latest in fashion, jewellery, beauty, and more from across 100 regional

and international brands. There will be fashion shows by Lamia Abi Nader, Saher Dia, Apple Wang, Dojoun, Mariam Al Khalaf and more, along with workshops and meet-and-greets with industry experts. At Adnec, from today until Saturday. From 3.30pm to 10.30pm daily. Register online for free entry.

+ thebrideshow.com

Dubai

Parineeti Chopra at Al Adil

Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will be opening a new outlet of Al Adil at Lynx Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis, tonight at 7pm. It is the brand’s 41st outlet.

+ aladildubai.com

Eat and Snap Event

Today, Mall of the Emirates will witness an ‘Eat & Snap’ event where the teams from Common Grounds and Deliveroo will share tips on food photography without the fuss of equipment. Register to attend the free session, between 9am and noon.

+ eatandsnap@deliveroo.ae

Win a Car

Ibn Battuta Mall’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) deal is a spin and win promotion offering the chance to win daily prizes worth a total of Dh500,000 and a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport as the grand prize on August 4. Spend Dh250 to enter the draw, with 50 winners daily. There is also live entertainment, including stage shows and roaming acts.

+ ibnbattutamall.com

Swap a Mango for a Beverage

Mango Tree Thai Bistro has a three-day promotion kicking off today, whereby each guest can swap one mango per day for a free beverage. Food items start from Dh39. At Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR.

Call 04 374 7555

Meet Justice League Superheroes

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash are descending on City Centre Deira today to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman. The mall will host live shows, activations and VR experiences, until July 6. Children can participate in 20-minute interactive shows that will take place four times daily, with a chance to meet their favourite superhero. Youngsters can also suit up and test their abilities with the champion team as they search for two new recruits at the Justice League Academy.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Meal Discount

Riva Ristorante is offering Palm Residents a 50 per cent discount on food on Thursdays and Mondays from 6pm and 11pm. The restaurant serves modern European cuisine, with a Mediterranean twist.

Call 04 430 9466

Dance Away

Grand Millennium Business Bay opens the doors to Gemayze every Thursday and Friday, a club that combines the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Live music tonight featuring a video DJ with Arabic, English music. From 10pm until 3am.

Call 04 873 3334

R’n’B Night at Aloft

Every Thursday from 7pm onwards, party-goers can kick off their weekend at WXYZ’s Out of Office RnB night at Aloft City Centre Deira. Plus, there’s a special Dh29 beverage menu.

Call 04 210 3333

Club Mantis

The club at the Emirates Financial Towers has rolled out its Lavish Thursdays, kicking off at 10.30pm with a mix of commercial, pop and R’n’B.

Call 058 892 2488

Business Lunch

The Restaurant at Address Boulevard is offering a business lunch menu deal at Dh95 per person, Sunday to Thursday, from noon until to 2.30pm, inclusive of an appetiser or a main course, along with water and a soft beverage. Upgrade your lunch with a dessert and coffee for Dh25.

Call 04 888 3444

Sharjah

Salted Fish and Fishing Festival

Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, Sharjah, is hosting the 7th edition of the Salted Fish & Fishing festival that runs until Saturday. The festival is also

canvas of heritage and folklore, marine songs, along with training courses on the industry.

+ visitsharjah.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Get Golfing

Al Hamra Golf Club has a limited summer deal with Dh99 for nine holes. The club also has dining deals with The Bay Sports Bar and Pesto Ristorante launching

summer menus. Beverages from Dh15 and main courses from Dh30.