Abu Dhabi

Liwa Date Festival

The Liwa Date Festival in Liwa, UAE. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Taking place in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, the event will run until July 27. The festival is aimed at bringing awareness on the cultural significance of the date in Emirati traditions. The festival also sees the participation of hundreds of farmers in daily competitions spread across different categories. The total prize money runs into the millions of dirhams. From 4pm until 10pm. Free entry.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

It’s Showtime at Ferrari World

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled the Grande Spettacolo, showing at Cinema Maranello. Audiences will see illusions and acrobatics. The live 20-minute show will run five days a week until August 10. Also, avail four tickets at the price of three. Adult tickets cost Dh295.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Pesto Festival

This month Chef Rosario Martorana and his team are hosting the Pesto Festival, which includes a la carte dishes with house-made pesto, together with fresh pasta, such as Busiate with almond and basil pesto, Gnocchetti with dried tomato pesto and Bottarga, Papperdelle pasta with fava beans pesto and more. At St Regis Abu Dhabi between 7pm and 11pm.

Call 02-6944553

Ice Cream Time

It’s International Ice Cream Day today and Cipriani Yas Island is marking the occasion by offering ice creams and desserts at half price throughout the day.

Call 02-6575400

Dubai

Pacquiao vs Thurman

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 17: WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao poses during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will meet WBA welterweight super champion Keith Thurman in a WBA welterweight title fight on July 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

If you’re up bright and early, then catch the excitement of the eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao (pictured) and Welterweight Champ Keith Thurman fight. At 8am at Reform Social & Grill, Emirates Hills. A 50 per cent discount for all real estate agents and financial brokers.

Call 04-4532638

Summer at BurJuman

The DSS activation runs until August 17 between 2pm and 10pm. Little ones can explore a tree house for Virtual Reality fun. There’s free drumming on weekends, arts and crafts, rock painting, fused bead crafts, artistic knitting, jewellery making and flower pots. The mall also has a ‘spend & win’ promotion until August 3: Spend Dh200 at BurJuman and enter a raffle to win a car.

+burjuman.com

One on One Deal

Rooftop Royal Ascot, now with fully air-conditioned enclosure, has a one on one deal on selected starters and regular beverages tonight, until midnight. Terms and conditions apply. DJ Ricky on the decks.

Call 055-6448363

Quiz Night

Flex your thinking muscles, every Sunday, 8pm onwards at The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City and win prizes.

Call 04-4370022

Film Screening

Jia Zhangke’s ‘Ash is the Purest White’ screens at Cinema Akil until Thursday. Qiao is in love with Bin, a local mobster. During a fight s, she fires a gun to protect him and gets five years in prison. Upon release she discovers things have changed. Tickets priced at Dh52.50. Timings vary.

+ cinemaakil.com

Storytelling Camp

Here’s a fun way to discover the world of storytelling. Each day a new Julia Donaldson story will be the inspiration for the theatre games, mime, role play, speech and learning stagecraft. Until Thursday, from 9am until noon at The Courtyard Playhouse Theatre. Recommended age: 4 to 7 years. Price at Dh1,155 and Dh1 100 with sibling discount.

+ courtyardplayhouse.com

Men’s Night

Who says women get to have all the fun? Men, it’s your night at The Liquid Lounge, Mercure Gold Hotel. Get a 50 per cent discount on select beverages and 25 per cent off the entire menu. Music by DJ Megan

Call 056-4001692

Pizza Time

Who doesn’t love a chance at unlimited slices of pie? Feast on Giro Pizza every Sunday at Certo Italian Restaurant, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. For Dh89, get non-stop pizza and one Italian beverage and Dh189 for non-stop pizza and free-flowing Italian beverages for two hours. Sundays from 6pm until 11pm.

Call 04-3669187

Sharjah

Bites by the Beach

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has lunch for Dh99 per person on weekdays and Dh150 per person during weekends and public holidays. Includes beach and pool access plus a buffet lunch at Cote Jardin restaurant.

+ facebook.com/CBRSharjah

Al Noor Island Fun

From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling, crafts and jewellery design, Al Noor has a packed programme for enthusiasts of all ages. Running until August 31. Prices vary.