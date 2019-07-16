Take in a partial lunar eclipse in Dubai or attend a full moon yoga session in Abu Dhabi

Lunar eclipse Image Credit: Getty Images

ABU DHABI

Vegan Nights

Every Tuesday, Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel offers a three-course vegan set menu paired with one select glass of grape for Dh125 per person. Between 7pm and 11pm.

Call 02 656 1000

Watch the Eclipse

Al Sadeem Astronomy, Abu Dhabi is hosting a public session to witness the partial lunar eclipse, between 10pm and 3am.

Those visiting are encouraged to bring their own food, water, mats and other necessities.

+ facebook.com/AlSadeemAstronomy

Ladies Only Yoga

Check out this ladies only yoga event by Inner Seed UAE for those who want to channel the energy of the full moon. Tonight at The Studio, Abu Dhabi Corniche between 7pm and 8.30pm. Priced at Dh160, inclusive of a smoothie. Bring your own yoga mat, journal and pen. Pre-booking required.

Call 02 621 0000

Full Moon Yoga

Full moon yoga Image Credit: Getty Images

Saadiyat Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi is hosting a 75-minute yoga session from 7.30pm until 9pm to harness the moon’s energy. A guided meditation class will be led by both Craig and Sarah Jane from Bodyism Saadiyat. Charges from Dh100.

+ jumeirah.com

DUBAI

Partial Lunar Eclipse Public Event

This combination photo shows the totally eclipsed moon, centre, and others at the different stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a public session to witness the partial lunar eclipse. Spend the night under the night sky and enjoy a dinner buffet. Tonight, from 10pm until 3am at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park. There will be a talk, telescopic observation of the eclipse and viewing of Jupiter and Saturn. Tickets at Dh250 for adults and Dh140 for kids uner 13 years.

+ facebook.com/dubaiastronomy

Fly With IMG

IMG Worlds of Adventure is allowing visitors to convert their park entry ticket into a boarding pass for a return flight to over 21 countries, including Amman, Athens, Bucharest, Kiev and more.

Visitors who purchase a full-price ticket for Dh299 can register their voucher code on flyfreewithimg.com.

Call 600 500962

Taco Tuesdays

Bring that appetite to indulge in unlimited tacos every Tuesday at La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Creek Heights. Select your favorites from the ‘all you can eat’ taco menu between 6pm and midnight, priced at Dh119 per person.

Call 04 553 1212

Quiz Night

Sharpen your general knowledge skills and get set for quiz night at The Dubliner’s tonight, kicking off at 7pm. Liv customers will receive a complimentary beverage and a discount of 20 per cent on the bill. Participants from winning teams can take home prizes, including Dh2,500 in cash.

Call 04 702 2455

Ice Rice Baby Night

Mr Miyagi’s is taking it back to the 90s every Tuesday with Ice Rice Baby, a brand new night with a Bento box and free beverages for Dh99 — ladies get unlimited ones, while boys get three. From 8pm, plus karaoke night. At Media One Hotel.

+ facebook.com/MrMiyagisMediaOne

Quiz of Thrones

Have you got what it takes to become the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms? Put your knowledge to the test and show off your Westeros wisdom at the Aloft Me’aisam Game of Thrones quiz night, kicking off at 8pm tonight. Entrance is free with prizes for the winning team.

Call 04 248 7070

Stretch for Yoga

Lifestyle Yoga is hosting a full moon Yin Yoga and chakra meditation experience at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. There is also a yoga nidra or yogic sleep session. The workshop is suitable for all fitness levels, including beginners. For Dh65, plus Vat. Between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Water, towels, shower facilities and valet parking are available. Bring your own mats.

+ lifestyleyogadubai.com

Meet the DC Heroes

Catch Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash this DSS at Mall of the Emirates as the Justice League descend on Dubai with 20-minute live shows, activations and immersive experiences. All for free until July 22 at Mall of the Emirates. Shows at 3pm, 5pm and 7.45pm.

+ malloftheemirates.com

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Time for Tee

Tuesday evenings signal the Floodlit Challenge at Al Hamra Golf Club with fun events taking place throughout the summer months with varying formats of golfing and special events. Starts at 6.45pm.

Call 07 244 7474

Ladies Night

Breeze Lounge and Bar at The Cove Rotana Resort hosts ladies nights on Tuesdays from 7pm onwards and where they get two free beverages, along with a 50 per cent discount on select drinks until 1am.