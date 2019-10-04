Elements Brunch, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Elements Brunch

Get into your element at the Friday brunch at Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi. The brunch combines the four elements, water, fire, earth and air, with meals across four venues: Cafe Palmier, LRM Central, @District by Amalfi and WhEAT. The brunch is inclusive of pool access and two kids eat for free for every two paying adults. The Elements Kids Club is also tailored for kids of all ages and will host a range of activities such as Zumba, face painting, cooking classes, games and more. Packages start at Dh165. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Call 02-6742020

Eat Greek

Mazi Abu Dhabi has opened its doors at The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. The new restaurant serves modern Greek recipes. Staples on the menu include Greek salad with cherry tomatoes and small barley rusks, loukoumades with lavender honey, and chocolate eclair with Greek coffee ice-cream. Mazi will be open daily from 4pm until midnight on weekdays, and from noon until midnight on weekends.

Call 02-4988888

Kabayan Fiesta

Yas Waterworld’s Kabayan Beach Fiesta is back today from 6 to 11pm. The day offers after-dark access to over 40 rides, slides and attractions. Guests can dance the night away at the live Filipino music village, or sing along at the Karaoke beach club. Whilst those up for a challenge can team up with their family and friends as they take on beach games at the Amwaj Wave Pool, available for all age groups. Tickets are available at the park gate or online for Dh55.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Pool Party

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is hosting its Fiesta pool party today at Glo. The entertainment kicks off at noon and runs until 11pm. To celebrate its terrace re-opening, Glo will present live entertainment, including DJs, dancers, a saxophonist, a percussionist and plenty of games. Tickets sold at the door for Dh150. Ladies get complimentary entry between noon and 4pm.

Call 02-8135550

Dubai

Jewellery Exhibition

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is hosting a jewellery exhibition today and tomorrow. The ‘Artistry — Branded Jewellery Show’ at Taj Dubai Business Bay runs from 10am to 10pm, and will showcase a collection of handpicked designs. Visitors can also design wedding jewellery for free. You can also win a gold coin or up to 50 gold coins on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000 via scratch and win coupons. You can also geta gold coin on purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh3,000.

+ malabargoldanddiamonds.com

Aza Fashions Trunk Show

The designer exhibition takes place at Shangri-La in Dubai today and tomorrow, from 11am until 7pm. Aza Fashions have collaborated with Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions to showcase pieces by Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Vikram Phadnis and Nakul Sen. The trunk show is open to the public with free valet parking available to shoppers.

+ azafashions.com

Mpumi Live

Afrocentric returns to Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Hotel, JBR Walk today with South African songtress Mpumi, the voice behind Heavy K’s Afro House track Wena, performing live. Doors open at 8pm. Entry is Dh50 and available at the door.

Call 04-3991111

Chinese Golden Week

With the Chinese National Day celebrations ongoing with Golden Week, The Grill Shack at The Dubai Mall is offering a buy one, get one free offer on its menu from 11am to 11pm. Indulge in cuts of meat and fresh seafood. Until Tuesday.

+ thegrillshack.com

Party for a Cause

Fitness First is hosting a pink party today in support of women during breast cancer awareness month. Don your most dazzling pink training outfit and head down to Dubai Sportsplex for the party. The two-hour event, which starts at 4pm, will include Zumba sessions for women and children (over the age of six). The event is free to attend and the first 300 participants who arrive will get Adidas t-shirts.

+uae.fitnessfirstme.com/events/pinkparty

World Animal Day

Its World Animal Day this weekend and The Pet Shop is hosting a pet adoption day to celebrate at its Dubai Investment Park (DIP) store, today and tomorrow. Spend the weekend with furry friends, attend interactive vet sessions and maybe, adopt a pet in partnership with Stray Dog Center UAQ and Kittysnip. Doggy adoption day is today, while cat lovers can head over tomorrow. From noon until 2pm today and until 5pm tomorrow.

+ dubaipetfood.com

Sharjah

Korea Week

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai is hosting a Korean cultural and musical event tonight at the Sharjah Cultural Palace as part of the 2019 Korea Week. Do Dance Company, Pansori from the Korean Opera, singer Pang SuMi, among others will perform.Those who want to attend can register online.