ABU DHABI
Film Screening
Catch the free screening of In This Corner of the World (Kono sekai no katasumi ni) presented in English and Japanese in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in the UAE, at 1.30pm and 4pm at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The hand-drawn animated film is a young woman’s story in a town near Hiroshima during World War II from director Sunao Katabuchi. Rsvp is a must.
+ cs-inthiscorneroftheworld.splashthat.com
Caribbean Circus
The Caribbean Circus heads to Dalma Mall, offering two hours of action-packed entertainment that will be held twice a day, at 6pm and 9pm until Sepetember 8. Don’t miss the Pyramid on High Wire. Watch the wheel of death or marvel at the Icarian show with highflying trapeze acrobats. Tickets are priced at Dh78.75.
+ dalmamall.ae
Pancake Masterclass for Kids
Kids will learn how to make fluffy Japanese pancakes at this Jones the Grocer masterclass. The class is open for children ages 4 and up. All kiddies will get a chef’s hat, an apron and certificate. All ingredients and equipment included. Limited spaces available. At Al Mamoura B, Ground Floor, Al Nahyan Camp branch, priced at Dh149 for two hours.
+ jonesthegrocer.com
Science Show for Kids
Get ready for a fun-filled science show through interactive experiments and activities at Cheeky Monkeys, making it a perfect way to unleash the Little Einstein in your young ones. Today is the last day, between 6pm and 8pm. Details online.
+ cheekymonkeys.com/science-show
Adopt a Pet
Pets Oasis Abu Dhabi Veterinary Clinic is hosting an adoption day with help from the Rescue of Abu Dhabi charity group. Between 2pm and 5pm. More details online.
+ facebook.com/weareroad
DUBAI
Indoor Ripe Market
Times Square Center is hosting the alfresco market experience indoors. Wander around the market stalls of some of the cities local artisans and designers and enjoy this community shopping experience. Pick from organic skincare to children’s toys. There will also be pop-up yoga and fitness classes and workshops. Between 10am and 5pm.
+ ripeme.com
Meditate for Amazonia
With the Amazon rainforest burning, the Art of Living group is hosting a special meditation session today at 7.30pm to bring back balance to Mother Nature. At the Art of Living Centre 203, 99 Building, Oud metha.
Call 050-3032849
Asian Delights
Experience Asian flavours every Saturday at Day & Night restaurant, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights. Savour delicacies from across different parts of Asia, with live cooking stations. From Dh120 per person.
Call 04-3818888
Ladies Day
Wet Deck is hosting its ‘Not Another Ladies Day’ today. The deal includes bottomless beverages, one dish off the menu, and a sun lounger at Dh150 for ladies and Dh250 for men. Between noon and 4pm at W Dubai, The Palm.
Call 04-2455555
Back to School Deal
Shop at The Springs Souk for your back to school essentials and get complimentary engraving at Minutes, located on the ground floor. Leather school bags, diaries, lunch boxes and more can be ingraved. Until September 7.
Call 800-36277
Family Feast
Enjoy an afternoon feast with homemade Italian food served to your table. Let the kids be entertained with pizza making classes, face painting and a magician. Today, from 11.30am until 3pm. Kids under 10 eat for free. Rest pay Dh149 per person, including a six-course menu served sharing style at the table with a half bottle of grape at Certo, Radission Blu, Dubai Media City.
Call 04-3669187
Sharjah
Science Festival
Give your kids the chance to learn science and technology in a fun way at Oasis Mall until September 7. From 4.30pm onwards. Free to attend.
+ facebook.com/OasisMalls
Summer Festival
Souq Al Jubail’s summer fest continues until September 7 with live entertainment and roaming act and lots of action for children. From 5pm onwards.
Call 06-5972444