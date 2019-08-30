Catch a movie at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi or go for brunch in Dubai

Kids pancakes Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Film Screening

Corner screening Image Credit: Supplied

Catch the free screening of In This Corner of the World (Kono sekai no katasumi ni) presented in English and Japanese in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in the UAE, at 1.30pm and 4pm at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The hand-drawn animated film is a young woman’s story in a town near Hiroshima during World War II from director Sunao Katabuchi. Rsvp is a must.

+ cs-inthiscorneroftheworld.splashthat.com

Caribbean Circus

The Caribbean Circus heads to Dalma Mall, offering two hours of action-packed entertainment that will be held twice a day, at 6pm and 9pm until Sepetember 8. Don’t miss the Pyramid on High Wire. Watch the wheel of death or marvel at the Icarian show with highflying trapeze acrobats. Tickets are priced at Dh78.75.

+ dalmamall.ae

Pancake Masterclass for Kids

Kids will learn how to make fluffy Japanese pancakes at this Jones the Grocer masterclass. The class is open for children ages 4 and up. All kiddies will get a chef’s hat, an apron and certificate. All ingredients and equipment included. Limited spaces available. At Al Mamoura B, Ground Floor, Al Nahyan Camp branch, priced at Dh149 for two hours.

+ jonesthegrocer.com

Science Show for Kids

Get ready for a fun-filled science show through interactive experiments and activities at Cheeky Monkeys, making it a perfect way to unleash the Little Einstein in your young ones. Today is the last day, between 6pm and 8pm. Details online.

+ cheekymonkeys.com/science-show

Adopt a Pet

Catnip Exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

Pets Oasis Abu Dhabi Veterinary Clinic is hosting an adoption day with help from the Rescue of Abu Dhabi charity group. Between 2pm and 5pm. More details online.

+ facebook.com/weareroad

DUBAI

Indoor Ripe Market

Times Square Center is hosting the alfresco market experience indoors. Wander around the market stalls of some of the cities local artisans and designers and enjoy this community shopping experience. Pick from organic skincare to children’s toys. There will also be pop-up yoga and fitness classes and workshops. Between 10am and 5pm.

+ ripeme.com

Meditate for Amazonia

With the Amazon rainforest burning, the Art of Living group is hosting a special meditation session today at 7.30pm to bring back balance to Mother Nature. At the Art of Living Centre 203, 99 Building, Oud metha.

Call 050-3032849

Asian Delights

Mercure Asian night Image Credit: Supplied

Experience Asian flavours every Saturday at Day & Night restaurant, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights. Savour delicacies from across different parts of Asia, with live cooking stations. From Dh120 per person.

Call 04-3818888

Ladies Day

Wet Deck is hosting its ‘Not Another Ladies Day’ today. The deal includes bottomless beverages, one dish off the menu, and a sun lounger at Dh150 for ladies and Dh250 for men. Between noon and 4pm at W Dubai, The Palm.

Call 04-2455555

Back to School Deal

Little boy dressed for his first day back to school, having his photo taken by his Mother on her smartphone. Image Credit: Getty Images

Shop at The Springs Souk for your back to school essentials and get complimentary engraving at Minutes, located on the ground floor. Leather school bags, diaries, lunch boxes and more can be ingraved. Until September 7.

Call 800-36277

Family Feast

Certo pizza Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy an afternoon feast with homemade Italian food served to your table. Let the kids be entertained with pizza making classes, face painting and a magician. Today, from 11.30am until 3pm. Kids under 10 eat for free. Rest pay Dh149 per person, including a six-course menu served sharing style at the table with a half bottle of grape at Certo, Radission Blu, Dubai Media City.

Call 04-3669187

Sharjah

Science Festival

Give your kids the chance to learn science and technology in a fun way at Oasis Mall until September 7. From 4.30pm onwards. Free to attend.

+ facebook.com/OasisMalls

Summer Festival

Souq Al Jubail’s summer fest continues until September 7 with live entertainment and roaming act and lots of action for children. From 5pm onwards.