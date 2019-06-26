Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi

Bride Abu Dhabi 2019

Back for its 17th edition, Bride Abu Dhabi 2019 brings the latest in fashion, jewellery, beauty, and more from across 100 regional and international brands. Fashion shows by Lamia Abi Nader, Saher Dia, Apple Wang, Dojoun, Mariam Al Khalaf and more, along with workshops and meet-and-greets with industry experts. At Adnec, from today until Saturday. From 3.30pm to 10.30pm daily. Register online for free entry.

+ thebrideshow.com

KidZania Heads to Yas Mall

KidZania Abu Dhabi has opened its doors at Yas Mall, with over 50 role-plays of real-life professions offered for the little ones. For kids aged 2-16 years, experiences include joining the Abu Dhabi Police force, the fire department and more. Tickets start at Dh58.5 and are available online.

+ kidzania.ae

Summer Sale

Bawadi Mall has announced price reductions of up to 75 per cent on a range of retail goods, as well as food and beverage purchases for the Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Rewards – Summer Edition. The promotion runs until August 3. The Al Ain Mall also has a Shop and Win campaign where 10 shoppers can win Dh500 each during daily draws. The 10 daily winners will also be qualified to enter the draw every Friday to win Dh20,000 and Dh1,000 each for five shoppers.

Call 03 784 0000

Art Exhibition

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents iProject Space exhibition: Rand Abdul Jabbar’s Earthly Wonders, Celestial Beings at NYU, Abu Dhabi. Jabbar aims to examine the cultural and architectural heritage of Mesopotamia. Free to attend. Runs until Saturday.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Dubai

Quiz Night

Publique restaurant has launched a themed quiz night, every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm. From Harry Potter to Friends, die-hard fans can go head-to-head to be crowned the reigning champion of some of the most loved TV series and films of all time. A spend of Dh100 on food and beverage is required.

+ publique.ae

Flamenco Nights

Salero Tapas & Bodega at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates hosts flamenco nights on Wednesdays, between 7.30pm and 10.30pm. With authentic flamenco dancers and guitar melodies, the evening comes with a selection of Spain’s culinary culture.

Call 04 409 5888

Dance the Night

Mina Brasserie at Four Seasons DFC has ‘all you can dance’ Wednesdays where you can disco with legendary party anthems of the 70s and 80s, from DJ Ivan Minuti. A la carte menu. From 8pm until midnight.

Call 04 506 0100

Zoco Happy Hours

Daily happy hours from Sunday to Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with selected house beverages at Dh35 per drink.

Call 04 437 0044

Thiptara Express

Thiptara at The Palace Downtown has launched an express menu where Chef Nguyen Thanh cooks up beef tenderloin and green curry at Dh180 per person. Daily, from

6pm to 8pm.

Call 04 888 3444

Duck Experience

Zheng He’s at Mina A’Salam is taking on a ‘Duck Experience’ — a gastronomic performance led by the resident ‘Duck Master’. The duck is carved and served to diners as part of three dishes: duck pancakes and Hoisin sauce, crispy duck salad with pomelo and nuts and stir-fry duck in Sichuan sauce. Daily, from 6.30pm until 11.30pm, priced at Dh620 for four.

+ jumeirah.com

Kids Rock Fest

Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting the Kids Rock festival during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with daily PJ Masks themed stage shows, meet and greets, workshops, book reading sessions by the Jashanmal bookstore and more. Running until July 12 at various times. Log on to the site for the schedule.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Boys Night Out

Who says women have all the fun? Grab your guy squad and head over to The Dubliner’s at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Convention Centre with a 50 per cent discount on the food bill. Every Wednesday, 5pm onwards, you and your mates get three free beverages each, with discounted nibbles whilst cheering for your favourite

football team on the big screen.

Call 04 702 2455

Sharjah

Salted Fish and Fishing Festival

Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, Sharjah, is hosting the 7th edition of the ‘Salted Fish & Fishing’ festival that runs until Saturday. The festival is also canvas a variety of heritage and folklore events, marine songs, along with training courses on the industry.