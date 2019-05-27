From musical concerts to live shows, check out events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Najwa Karam Image Credit: Supplied

One can feel the festive spirit that has enveloped the UAE as the Eid Al Fitr celebrations kick off from June 2 across the country.

From daily concerts featuring top-billed artists such as Tamer Hosny, Wael Kfoury and Ragheb Alama to family outings, this week-long Eid celebration promises to roll out the entertainment.

Gulf News tabloid! puts together the ultimate Eid Al Fitr entertainment guide for everyone to enjoy.

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

ABU DHABI

‘Hala BilKhaleej’ with Hussain Al Jasmi, Balqees and Eisa Al Marzouq

Balqees Image Credit: Supplied

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of a series of Khaleeji concerts to be held throughout 2019. The year-long 'Hala BilKhaleej' celebration is set to feature a varied line up of performers, including A-list artists from the Gulf and the Middle East, as well as Khaleeji DJs and bands.

The series will present its Eid Al Fitr concert on June 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), featuring Hussain Al Jassmi, with support from Balqees Fathi and Eisa Al Marzouq. The concert will be complemented by locally-inspired fashion and retail offerings.

Details: On June 6 at Adnec, Abu Dhabi. Tickets start at Dh100 and are available online.

DUBAI

Najwa Karam, Abdullah Al Nayef, Walid Al Jasim Live

On the second day of Eid Al Fitr celebrations, Lebanese superstar Najwa Karam will take to the stage, joined by Emirati singers Abdullah Al Nayef and Walid Al Jasim for a party like no other. Kuwaiti singer and composer Abdul Qader Al Hadhoud will also perform.

Details: On June 5 at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor, from 10pm onwards. Tickets start at Dh500.

Russell Peters Live

Russell Peters Image Credit: Supplied

Global stand-up comedy star Russell Peters is marking his return to the UAE, as he brings his ‘Deported World Tour’ to the Coca-Cola Arena on June 6. The show is expected to feature all-new material.

Details: On June 6, at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai from 9pm onwards. Tickets start at Dh210.

Tamer Hosny Live

Image Credit: Supplied

With over 17 years in the industry, Egyptian singer-actor Tamer, fondly called the ‘King of the Generation’ by fans, will be performing at Dubai Opera during Eid week.

The star has worked with the likes of Shaggy, the Jamaican musician behind ‘It Wasn’t Me’, on the hit track ‘Smile’ as well as Snoop Dogg. He has a collection of awards under his belt including ‘The Legend of the Century Award’from the American Big Music Award 2011. Hosny’s latest album, ‘Eish Beshoua’ak’ (2018), has proven to be a success.

Details: On June 6 at Dubai Opera. Tickets priced from Dh330. From 9pm onwards.

Yatra show

Avega Dance Creations (ADC), a Dubai-based, locally-grown dance theatre production house, is staging a dance-theatre production at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue in time for Eid.

Yatra will feature eight short stories talking about some significant journeys the artists have been on or witnessed. These could be physical, emotional or spiritual. For Yatra, talent from different dance genres like India classical, contemporary, b-boying, and hip hop will converge to bring various stories about journeys to life.

Details: On June 6 at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets priced at Dh80 and available online.

Wael Kfoury and Ragheb Alama Live

Ragheb Alama Image Credit: Supplied

The two Arab powerhouses will perform on one stage at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre during Eid week in Dubai. Lebanon’s Wael Kfoury and Ragheb Alama are performing a double bill concert featuring their hit tracks, from ‘Naseeni el Dunya’ to ‘Belgharam’.

Kfoury, who has earned the title as the King of Romance, is expected to perform his top tracks including ‘Sorna Soloh’ and ‘Hala Ta Feati’ from his 2017 album.

Alama, who first found fame on the TV talent show, Studio El Fan, who shot to fame with tracks such as ‘Ya Rait’ and ‘Alby Asheq’ha’, will be commanding his own fan following at the event.

Details: June 7 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Tickets start at Dh500. From 9pm onwards. Tickets available online.

The Medicine with Sheik Pappy and Friends show

Nigerian stars descend on Dubai for a packed evening of comedy this June. Get ready for ‘The Medicine with Sheik Pappy and Friends’, which features a list of top artists joining forces for this comedy night at Sheraton Dubai Creek. Award-winning musician Idowest, stand-up comedian Kenny Blaq, funnyman Saco, The Ikon Boy and more will bring entertainment to a laughter-filled night.

Details: On June 7 at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers. Tickets priced from Dh100. From 5pm onwards.

Vader Live in Dubai

Vader, one of the early architects of Polish metal music, is performing live at El Barrio in Hyatt Place. Formed in 1983, the group rose alongside pioneering death metal bands Possessed and Death.

It was the release of Vader’s third demo album, ‘Morbid Reich’ in 1990, which introduced the band to commercial frequencies and international renown. ‘Morbid Reich’ became one of the most successful metal demos ever, selling nearly 10,000 copies.

The band has released 10 studio albums to date and inspired American rock bands like the Eagles of Death Metal and Queens of Stone Age.

Details: On June 7 at El Barrio, Hyatt Place Al Rigga. Tickets priced at Dh150, from 7pm onwards. You must be 21 years and over to attend.

Kafka’s Ape show

Adapted and directed by Phala O Phala, ‘Kafka’s Ape’ tells the story of Red Peter, an ape struggling to overcome the confines of his forced captivity. This solo show, which stars actor Tony Miyambo as Red Peter, is a commentary on post-apartheid South Africa. It explores notions of identity, appearance and freedom through the metaphorical lens of a confined primate.

Details: At The Junction, Alserkal Avenue on June 7 and 8. Tickets priced from Dh60. At 3.45pm and 7.15pm. Tickets available online.

Sunay Akin ile Gorcek Live

Turkish poet Sunay Akin, also a TV host, philanthropist, and the founder of the Istanbul Toy Museum, will perform live at the Gems World Academy, bringing his immersive stage performance to the Dubai stage. His poetry is soft and lyrical, inspired by Turkish poets such as Orhan Veli Kanik and Cemal Sureya.

Details: On June 7 at Gems World Academy. Tickets priced from Dh100. From 7pm onwards. Tickets available online.

La Perle by Dragone

Residents and visitors looking for a night to remember can head to La Perle by Dragone to the aqua show. Throughout Eid Al Fitr, tickets will be available for Dh199 for silver, Dh249 for gold, Dh299 for Platinum and Dh599 for VIP.

Details: Tickets available online.

SHARJAH

Cinderella Show

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Qasba, in collaboration with Event Factory, will activate the Masrah Al Qasba Theatre that will host theatre shows called ‘World of Stories — Cinderella’ during Eid.

Join Cinderella on an adventure from rags to riches as her Fairy Godmother transforms her into a beauty fit for a Prince. Featuring popular songs by a range of artists from Adele to Elvis, spectacular sets and costumes, side-splitting slapstick and audience participation, this traditional pantomime will delight all ages.