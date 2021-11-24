Children and young people of determination will get a chance to shine and showcase their many talents at a fun-filled event in Dubai on November 26.
FAME, which stands for fashion, art, music and entertainment, is an annual programme that this year will feature more than 40 special participants as they delight audiences who can attend for free at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
FAME was conceptualised in 2016 by Rosy Ahmed, whose daughter Hana has Down Syndrome.
“Ultimately, I hope this year’s FAME can reach a wider audience beyond the special needs community, inspiring them to come forward and enjoy the talents of our determined children and young adults,” said Ahmed, founder and organiser of FAME and CEO of Purple Vogue Events.
The two-hour event, the first in-person edition after COVID-19, will kick off with a dramatic piece written by the show’s creators and brought to the stage in collaboration with Tender Hearts Arena, a UAE facility that provides recreational services to children and young adults of determination. The piece will draw from the pandemic and touch upon the effects of lockdown on young people’s mental health.
The participants, who range from five to 37 years old, will perform musical acts, a fashion show, drama and dance performances.
“During the pandemic, FAME organised several online initiatives bringing together young people of determination from different parts of the world. Using various creative platforms, we focused on social skills, mindfulness and community support. This year, back live, our show aims to highlight the incredible resilience these young people have shown during turbulent times,” said Zahra Ahmed, former school counsellor and co-director of FAME, in a statement.
Don’t miss it!
FAME will take place on November 26 at 6.30pm at Al Multaqua Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre. It’s free to attend but registration is required.