Fans of Indian music icons Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle will be treated to an evening of their best work in honour of the singers’ birthday month.
Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts will host an online concert on various platforms on September 25 at 6pm.
Bhosle turned 88 on September 8 while Mangeshkar will turn 91 on September 28.
Artists from Malhaar will showcase classical compositions sung by the sisters or composed by their brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
To get a deeper understanding of their family legacy, Mangeshkar and Bhosle’s nephew Baiju Mangeshkar will share family anecdotes and memories with viewers.
“This is an extremely special edition of Malhaar Baithak as we will not only be performing some of the classical compositions performed by the Mangeshkar family in Indian films, but we will also get to hear about their life and music from none other than Baiju Mangeshkar, who will be connecting with us live from Mumbai, India,” says Jogiraj Sikidar, founder-director of Malhaar.
According to a statement, Baiju will let fans in on behind-the-scenes details about famous compositions that Malhaar artists will be presenting.
“I am excited to talk about my family’s legacy and my musical journey so far with Malhaar Baithak’s audience,” Baiju says.
“From Hindi film classics such as ‘Mohe Panghat Pe Nandalal’ [‘Mughal-e-Azam’], ‘Chalte Chalte’ [‘Pakeezah’], ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ [‘Umrao Jaan’] and ‘Jhoothe Naina Boley’ [‘Lekin’] to non-film albums, we have an amazing playlist for this edition of Malhaar Baithak,” says Sikidar.