Actor Diljit Dosanjh Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be headlining the Bollyboom Holi Bash that was scheduled to take place in Dubai next week.

Organisers of the event at Bollywood Parks on March 13 have confirmed the event has been postponed in light of the restrictions in place over the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement issued by organisers Percept Live read: “The Bollyboom Holi Bash event, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, has been postponed due to continued global developments regarding the Covid-19 (coronavirus). The concert was due to take place on Friday, March 13 at Bollywood Parks Dubai and a new date for the concert will be announced in due course.”

The statement further read that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Earlier, the annual Aks Color Carnival holi event has been cancelled in light of the cornovirus outbreak.

The event, celebrating the Hindu festival of colours, was set to take place in Dubai Sports City on March 6, has been called off in the interest of public health safety, organisers have stated.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control and our moral obligation towards the well-being of our guests, their families and in particular our excited little young ones, we are compelled to announce this year’s edition of the carnival cancelled,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers also expressed regret as this cancelation has come at such a stage and has requested to get in touch with Platinum List for refunds on tickets and tables purchased online.