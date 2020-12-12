The New Year is bringing in good tidings in the live entertainment arena with Dubai favourite, Atif Aslam, all set to perform in the emirate in January.
The Pakistani singer will perform on January 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.
Not new to the Dubai stage, Aslam is best known for his hit numbers including ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘Tajadar-E-Haram’ and many more.
The concert will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Hall at DWTC.
Organised by Blu Blood, CEO Shaaista Khan Osman confirmed in a statement that all social media guidelines will be followed at the live event.
“…Together with the venue, in line with the local regulations laid out by the Dubai government and on the recommendations of WHO, we will ensure that all health and safety guidelines including sanitising, temperature checks and social distancing will be maintained and carefully followed in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19.”
The venue’s original 4,400 capacity will be reduced to 1,400 available paired seats, as well as maintaining strict social distancing protocols among talent and crew members.