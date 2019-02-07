Thursday
ABU DHABI
Movie Night
Take in the outdoor movie experience at the ESS Lounge every Thursday and Friday. Tonight catch the Drew Barrymore film, 50 First Dates at 7pm, followed by The Amazing Spiderman at 9pm. Enjoy the movies with one drink and unlimited popcorn for Dh60 at Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri.
Call: 02 509 8888
Soundwalk Collective
Check out the Soundwalk Collective: Mirage Live Performance, linked to the Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia Exhibition at 5pm today at the Auditorium Plaza stairs at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli of Soundwalk Collective, the New York and Berlin-based art collective, perform. Louvre admission ticket is Dh60.
+ louvreabudhabi.com
DUBAI
Vishal and Shekha in Concert
Catch the Bollywood music composers as they perform at tonight’s Valentine’s Day concert, Ishq Wala Love. The award-winning duo will headline a gig at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 8.30pm and show starts at 9.30pm. Age limit of 21 and up. Opening acts by Fahmil Khan, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Sowmya Krishnamachari. After Party With DJ Scorpio Faisal Khaku. Tickets from Dh150.
+ dubai.platinumlist.net
Look to the Future at the Future Park
Sitting at the intersection of technology and art – the Future Park gallery is designed to inspire children’s ingenuity. This gallery is completely unique to the UAE and it is sure to amaze not just children, but the whole family!
Watch the look on children’s faces as their artwork comes to life. Within this immersive environment, children play with technology in a responsible manner, learn about habitats and urban systems, use their imaginations to create their masterpieces, and collaborate with children around them to ‘co-create’.
OliOli in Al Qouz. Tickets start from Dh60 per baby and Dh120 per child
Harry Potter Quiz
Do you know who is who in the world of Harry Potter? If yes, then head to Kinokuniya Bookstore at The Dubai Mall from 7pm for fun, cosplay, trivia and prizes. Dress in your Harry Potter costumes, and upload to Facebook and Instagram to get votes. Person with the most votes wins a prize. Age restriction 13 years and over.
Call: 04 4340111
Jake Bugg Live
The internationally renowned singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Dubai Opera tonight, bringing his folk-rock sound that has earned him the title ‘The new Bob Dylan’.
Tickets start at Dh195 and concert begins at 8pm.
+ dubaiopera.com
Roll Racing on the Circuit
Take racing off the streets and into a safe, controlled environment at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit. Tonight’s event will see participants race against another vehicle from a rolling start of 60kph – heading onto the main straight, pitting yourself against another driver. Roll Racing is open to both cars and SUVs. Entry fee is Dh20; racing begins at 8pm. Food trucks on site. Participants are required to register online.
+ dubaiautodrome.com
Dance Theatre
Catch the performance of Dear Goodbye, a micro-production with eight short stories about closing chapters and finishing cycles. The locally-bred dance-theatre company, Avega Dance Creations, sources experiences from the lives of the dancers and uses the stage to write dance stories about self-discovery through loss of self, identity, home, ego and so forth. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start at The Junction Theatre, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets priced at Dh75.
+ facebook.com/TheJunctionDubai
Quiz Brunch
Every Thursday night, Reform Social & Grill hosts a BBQ quiz brunch with games set to test your musical know-how followed by live music by DJ Aylissa. Well-earned winners will be rewarded with complimentary food or beverage for the whole month.
Doors open at 8pm, quiz starts at 9pm at The Lakes Club.
Call: 04 454 2638
Tribeca’s hip hop night brunch
DJ Adam J will be working the deck and taking the room on a trip back in time with old school bangers all the way from the east to the west coast. Break it down with Dr. Dre, drink Snoop Dogg under the table, raise the roof with Biggie, toast and say a little prayer for Tupac. Tribeca is challenging guests to dress for the occasion so dig out those gold grillz, oversized tees and dust off that snapback. The Tribeca team will be decked out in streetwear too!
Thursday, February 7, from 10 PM at JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, Dh249 per person
Film Screening
Today is the last day to catch the screening of At Eternity’s Gate, starring Willem Dafoe, at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue at 7pm. The film is a biopic of Vincent van Gogh’s final year in Arles, France.
+ cinemaakil.com
Bride Show
Catch some top designers, including Amato and Ritu Kumar showcasing their latest bridal wear at the exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre, which runs until February 9 from 3.30pm until 10.30pm. Tickets from Dh25.
+ thebrideshow.com
Love at BurJuman
BurJuman recreates the romantic tradition of Paris’ Love Lock Bridge with its own twist. Pen a note to your love on the back of a lock, fasten it on the frame and take the key as a keepsake of your love. Until February 14, from 4pm to 10pm at the main atrium.
+ burjuman.com
Mercure Arabian Delights
Kick-off the weekend by embracing Middle Eastern charm at the Arabian Delights themed evening taking place every Thursday from 7pm to midnight at the Mercure's Day & Night Restaurant. The evening comes alive with a performance from a talented belly dancer and continues the cultural entertainment with soulful Oud music. In addition to the live performances, there is an endless buffet, inclusive of homemade Hummus, delectable lamb with vine leaf Mahashi, delicious Batata Harra, tender Chicken Tagine and much more that will tantalise taste buds all-around.
The evening can be enjoyed by the whole family and prices start from Dh120 per person for the soft drinks package from 7pm onwards
SHARJAH
The Career Journey
Attend this two-day career expo starting today where students and parents can familiarise themselves with high-end educational brands. and interact directly with professionals, educationalists and motivational speakers to help students achieve career goals. Today, catch Google Boy Kautilya Pandit with his 150 point IQ (same as Albert Einstein) speaking today at 12.30pm and Indian author Chetan Bhagat speaking tomorrow at 7pm at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Free to attend. Full schedule online.
+ Facebook.com/microtec.in
Sharjah World Music Festival
The sixth edition of the annual Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF 2019) is currently underway. Tonight, head to Al Majaz Waterfront to catch Korean modern muusic band Coreyah perform live at 9pm. Earlier, to support the local music scene, Furat Qaddouri Music Center is presenting the Stars Talent Competition at 7pm. Free to attend.
+ Sharjahmusic.com
Saturday
SHARJAH
Night of Warda Al Jazairia
The Sharjah World Music Festival comes to a close today with singer Marwa Naji (pictures) paying tribute to the late Algerian music icon Warda Al Jazairia. She will be accompanied by the Cairo Opera House Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Mustafa Helmi. The evening will start at 8pm with a performance by Korean band Coreya. Tickets start at Dh100.
+ sharjahmusic.com
ABU DHABI
Listen to Singing Sand
A 24-speaker multichannel installation will bring to life the sounds of the Rub Al Khali desert at this installation. At the Auditorium Plaza of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Until Sunday.
The installation can be accessed with the museum admission ticket of Dh60. (Dh30 for students and members of the military).
600-565566
Dine with Simon Rimmer
The British chef is hosting a number of meals and meeting diners at his restaurant The Scene by Simon Rimmer, at Yas Marina. Today is the last day of his visit. Packages start at Dh99.
Call: 050-7970331
DUBAI
Party at the Park
Visitors of the Dubai Parks and Resorts can enjoy a number of traditional Chinese New Year activities at Riverland, Motiongate and Legoland. Riverland Dubai will host roaming parades and traditional themed activities, including a daily festive market. Chinese street entertainment will also be performed every day. Activities and market are from 2pm to 10pm daily. Today is the last day. Entry to Riverland Dubai is free. Tickets to other attractions start at Dh99 for UAE residents.
+ dubaiparksandresorts.com
Free show at MoE
Mall of the Emirates is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a production of I Dreamed a Dream, about one girl’s dreams and fantasises featuring lion and dragon dance and acrobatic feats. The shows run until February 13 and will take place at 5pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm, and 9.45pm daily. Also Mahjon games for families. Celebrate Good Fortune Chinese New Year celebrations continue at The Dubai Mall. Starting from late afternoon, the star atrium will host live cultural performances, parades and plenty of photo opps. Until Sunday.
+ thedubaimall.com
Last Day of Gulf Photo Plus
Attend workshops, visit exhibitions and get deals on gear at the annual photography festival. Ticket prices vary for different events.
+ gulfphotoplus.com
Last Day of Bride Dubai
The wedding and lifestyle event is back for its 22nd year with more than 150 local, regional and international exhibitors showcasing at Dubai World Trade Centre. Check out the latest must-haves in fashion, beauty, health and luxury. Standard entry tickets are Dh25 if bought online.
+ thebrideshow.com.
Free workouts for partners
If you have a new or current class package at Motion, the cycling studio, your partner can ride with you for free. Valid for the whole of February. Packages start at Dh120 per class.
+ motion-cycling.ae
Cinema Akil Screening
Today, it’s Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist, directed by Lorna Tucker, a look at the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood and how she has been redefining British fashion for more than 40 years. Tickets are Dh56.50 and seats on first-come-first-seated basis.
+ cinemaakil.com
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Register for Tough Mudder
The obstacle course challenge will return to the UAE on March 1, and will be held for the first time in Ras Al Khaimah. Organisers are promising new challenges and more mud-soaked obstacles at this year’s event. Tickets prices start at Dh150 for the Mini Mudder.
+ toughmudder.ae