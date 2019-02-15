Doors Freestyle Grill, the Turkish restaurant at Al Seef is making its Valentine’s menu available for the month of February. The set menu includes salads, a love potion mocktail and a main course heavy on grills. The restaurant is also giving away a trip to Turkey for two. To participate, take a picture or video at Doors and upload a social media post tagging the official Instagram handle and Facebook page of the restaurant. Dh689 per couple. From 1pm until 1am.