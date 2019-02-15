Abu Dhabi
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Live
After a four-year hiatus, Pakistani Sufi singer and Bollywood favourite Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is back in Abu Dhabi for a Valentine’s weekend special tonight. He will perform Bollywood hits and qawalli’s. At the du Forum, Yas Island. Doors open at 6.30pm and show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from Dh125.
+ ticketmaster.ae
Weekend in Al Ain
The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi is hosting a series of events at cultural attractions in the Al Ain Region. The ‘Weekend at the Oasis’, which ends tomorrow, is offering a family programme with art workshops for children and heritage performances. From 4pm to 10pm at Al Ain Oasis. Night tours will take visitors through the site’s farms either on horseback, bicycle or electric car. Visitors can also enjoy film viewings over the weekend.
+ visitabudhabi.ae/en
Andhim and Stacey Pullen Live
Calling all EDM lovers: Andhim and Stacey Pullen are headlining a gig at Blue Marlin Ibiza today. From 1pm until 11pm at Ghantoot, Al Jazira Island. Reservations a must.
+ reservation@blue marlinibiza-uae.com
Movie Time
Catch the outdoor screening of ‘Man of Steel’ from 5pm today at Yas Waterworld. Tickets cost Dh55 and with Dh125 with sundowners. Children under 3 enter for free.
Call: 600511115
Dubai
RedFestDXB
The sixth edition of the two-day music fest continues with tonight’s acts including Camila Cabello (pictured), fresh off the success of her recent award-winning turn, along with Macklemore and Jax Jones. At Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, with single day tickets at Dh395. Doors open at 4pm today.
+ redfestdxb.com
Strings and Shafqat Amanat Ali Live
Pakistani band Strings (pictured) will perform at Bollywood Parks tonight with singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. The Valentine concert will take place in front of the Raj Mahal Theatre. Tickets start at Dh49 and are available online. Concert starts at 8pm.
+ dubai.platinumlist.net
Instagrammable Food Fest
BurJuman kicks off the ‘Dubai’s Most Instagrammable Food Festival’, with food art installations throughout the mall including spinning doughnuts, moving noodles and more. F&B outlets such as Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, Noodle House, Dunkin Donuts, and Cold Stone Creamery will also be offering giveaways and samples to try.
+ burjuman.com
At.Mosphere Dining
Treat your loved one to an experience in the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a meal while taking in views of Dubai’s skyline. Live music by a resident violinist. Lunch from Dh450 per person; dinner is from Dh750 per person. Until tomorrow, from 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11.30pm
Call: 04 888 3828
Dine at Doors
Doors Freestyle Grill, the Turkish restaurant at Al Seef is making its Valentine’s menu available for the month of February. The set menu includes salads, a love potion mocktail and a main course heavy on grills. The restaurant is also giving away a trip to Turkey for two. To participate, take a picture or video at Doors and upload a social media post tagging the official Instagram handle and Facebook page of the restaurant. Dh689 per couple. From 1pm until 1am.
Call: 050 700 0375
Double Decker Deal
Had enough of the lovey — dovey madness? Head down to Double Decker today and celebrate Valentine by tossing a picture or two of your ex into a bonfire. Enjoy a buffet, live entertainment and games. At
Roda Al Murooj Complex from Dh250 per person, with house beverages. From noon to 4pm.
Call: 04 321 1111
SHARJAH
Khaleeji Music Night
Enjoy the music by the talented singers, Eida Al Menhalo (pictured) and Nabeel Shuail as they perform some of their biggest hits at Al Majaz Amphitheatre tonight. Tickets at Dh100, show from 7pm.
+ almajaz.ae
Light Festival
The ninth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival ends tomorrow. The light shows will be spread over 17 locations in Sharjah. Daily from 6pm. Full details online.
+ sharjahlightfestival.ae
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Fine Arts Festival
The restored village of Al Jazirah Al Hamra has been transformed into an open-air gallery. With a theme of ‘Old Meets New’, the edition presents works by local and international artists, as well as workshops and activities. Free to attend and runs until February 28, with an extended art exhibition until April 20.
+ rakfinearts.ae
Happiness Festival
Al Marjan Island, RAK is celebrating the Happiness Festival with TruckersUAE. Enjoy live music and DJs from 5pm until 10pm. The fest, which ends tomorrow, has a Kids Village, a graffiti area and drummers. A bikers parade today at 5pm with 15,000 balloons being released.
+ rasalkhaimah.ae