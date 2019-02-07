ABU DHABI
Movie Night
Take in the outdoor movie experience at the ESS Lounge every Thursday and Friday. Tonight catch the Drew Barrymore film, 50 First Dates at 7pm, followed by The Amazing Spiderman at 9pm. Enjoy the movies with one drink and unlimited popcorn for Dh60 at Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri.
Call: 02 509 8888
Soundwalk Collective
Check out the Soundwalk Collective: Mirage Live Performance, linked to the Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia Exhibition at 5pm today at the Auditorium Plaza stairs at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli of Soundwalk Collective, the New York and Berlin-based art collective, perform. Louvre admission ticket is Dh60.
+ louvreabudhabi.com
DUBAI
Vishal and Shekha in Concert
Catch the Bollywood music composers as they perform at tonight’s Valentine’s Day concert, Ishq Wala Love. The award-winning duo will headline a gig at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 8.30pm and show starts at 9.30pm. Age limit of 21 and up. Opening acts by Fahmil Khan, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Sowmya Krishnamachari. After Party With DJ Scorpio Faisal Khaku. Tickets from Dh150.
+ dubai.platinumlist.net
Harry Potter Quiz
Do you know who is who in the world of Harry Potter? If yes, then head to Kinokuniya Bookstore at The Dubai Mall from 7pm for fun, cosplay, trivia and prizes. Dress in your Harry Potter costumes, and upload to Facebook and Instagram to get votes. Person with the most votes wins a prize. Age restriction 13 years and over.
Call: 04 4340111
Jake Bugg Live
The internationally renowned singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Dubai Opera tonight, bringing his folk-rock sound that has earned him the title ‘The new Bob Dylan’.
Tickets start at Dh195 and concert begins at 8pm.
+ dubaiopera.com
Roll Racing on the Circuit
Take racing off the streets and into a safe, controlled environment at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit. Tonight’s event will see participants race against another vehicle from a rolling start of 60kph – heading onto the main straight, pitting yourself against another driver. Roll Racing is open to both cars and SUVs. Entry fee is Dh20; racing begins at 8pm. Food trucks on site. Participants are required to register online.
+ dubaiautodrome.com
Dance Theatre
Catch the performance of Dear Goodbye, a micro-production with eight short stories about closing chapters and finishing cycles. The locally-bred dance-theatre company, Avega Dance Creations, sources experiences from the lives of the dancers and uses the stage to write dance stories about self-discovery through loss of self, identity, home, ego and so forth. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start at The Junction Theatre, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets priced at Dh75.
+ facebook.com/TheJunctionDubai
Quiz Brunch
Every Thursday night, Reform Social & Grill hosts a BBQ quiz brunch with games set to test your musical know-how followed by live music by DJ Aylissa. Well-earned winners will be rewarded with complimentary food or beverage for the whole month.
Doors open at 8pm, quiz starts at 9pm at The Lakes Club.
Call: 04 454 2638
Film Screening
Today is the last day to catch the screening of At Eternity’s Gate, starring Willem Dafoe, at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue at 7pm. The film is a biopic of Vincent van Gogh’s final year in Arles, France.
+ cinemaakil.com
Bride Show
Catch some top designers, including Amato and Ritu Kumar showcasing their latest bridal wear at the exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre, which runs until February 9 from 3.30pm until 10.30pm. Tickets from Dh25.
+ thebrideshow.com
Love at BurJuman
BurJuman recreates the romantic tradition of Paris’ Love Lock Bridge with its own twist. Pen a note to your love on the back of a lock, fasten it on the frame and take the key as a keepsake of your love. Until February 14, from 4pm to 10pm at the main atrium.
+ burjuman.com
SHARJAH
The Career Journey
Attend this two-day career expo starting today where students and parents can familiarise themselves with high-end educational brands. and interact directly with professionals, educationalists and motivational speakers to help students achieve career goals. Today, catch Google Boy Kautilya Pandit with his 150 point IQ (same as Albert Einstein) speaking today at 12.30pm and Indian author Chetan Bhagat speaking tomorrow at 7pm at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Free to attend. Full schedule online.
+ Facebook.com/microtec.in
Sharjah World Music Festival
The sixth edition of the annual Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF 2019) is currently underway. Tonight, head to Al Majaz Waterfront to catch Korean modern muusic band Coreyah perform live at 9pm. Earlier, to support the local music scene, Furat Qaddouri Music Center is presenting the Stars Talent Competition at 7pm. Free to attend.
+ Sharjahmusic.com