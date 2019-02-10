ABU DHABI
Bugs Bunny, Tweety Ready to Party
Warner Bros World characters, Celebrate Chinese New Year with Bugs Bunny, Tweety and Scooby-Doo. The Warner Bros Plaza is lit up with decorations, with a meet-and-greet Bugs Bunny alongside Nian the Dragon. Until February 20. Dh295 for a single day ticket.
+ wbworldabudhabi.com
Ladies Spa Day
Rixos Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has a spa package exclusive to ladies every Sunday and Wednesday, inclusive of a 30-minute facial designed with anti-ageing and firming components. Alongside the facial, the wellness sanctuary extends a 30-minute foot, back, neck and shoulder massage, for Dh500.
Call: 02 492 2222
DUBAI
‘Pretty Woman’ Screening
It’s time for Cinema on the Sand at Zero Gravity, so grab that bean bag and settle down to watch the heart-warming romance between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in ‘Pretty Woman’. Movie from 8pm.Admission is Dh50, with Dh50 back in food and beverage vouchers. 21+ only.
+ 0-gravity.ae
Celebrity Chef Showdown
Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens (left) and Fatafeat — El Hayat Helwa’s Mohammad Orfali (right) plan to put on a gastronomic collision tonight as they put their craft together or a one-off event with flavours of British and Middle Eastern cuisine into a six-course menu. At Pots, Pans & Boards until February 24. Booking required.
Call: 04 456 1959
Free Outdoors Yoga
Grab that yoga mat, a bottle of water and bring along some good vibes. The Yalla Yoga Community is hosting a free session tonight under the stars on the grass outside the Outdoor Gym (nearby Skydive Dubai) at 9pm. Details on their Facebook page to register.
+ facebook.com/yallayogadubai
Outdoor Cinema
It’s Valentine week, so enjoy the romantic classics at the Urban Outdoor Cinema. Tonight catch the award-winning Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. Tomorrow it’s Notting Hill. At the Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa. Doors open at 6.30pm, movie starts at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at Dh75.
+ dubai.platinumlist.net
Sunday Comedy
Catch this improv group as they whip up a menu of laughs based on your suggestions. The Curry Bunch is a team of self-proclaimed ‘Brown improvisers’ who ply their trade at the Courtyard Playhouse, Alserkal Avenue. At 8pm. Entry is free. Registration is a must.
+ courtyardplayhouse.com
10 Year Challenge at Barasti
Over the next 10 days, the beach bar at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi is going back 10 years in pricing, across the entire menu. Nostalgia circa 2009 is complete with old school anthems and quirky pop-ups. Plus, between 5pm and 9pm, Barasti will be giving away Dh2,009 worth of Barasti Cash every hour.
+ barastibeach.com
Sundowners Time
What better place to enjoy the sunset than from the rooftop of one of the most iconic buildings in the city? The Loft Terrace at Dubai Opera has sundowner deals from Sundays till Tuesdays between 5pm and 7.30pm.
A resident DJ fills the air with cool beats. Dh100 unlimited oysters from 6pm to 7pm.
+ dubaiopera.com
Six Nations Rugby
It’s the clash of the titans with England taking on France at 7pm today. PizzaExpress Live, Business Bay is showing the match on two giant screens with Dh25 drinks and Dh100 bucket deals for five beverages.
Call: 04 566 5722
Vietnamese New Year
In celebration of the Lunar New Year of Vietnam, Chef Mai at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has crafted a menu by combining traditional cooking techniques with modern presentations. Dishes include crispy baby calamari, stir fried broccoli flower and creme brulee. At Lao until February 28, from 7-11pm. At Dh300 per person.
Call: 04 818 2222
SHARJAH
Sharjah Light Festival
The ninth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival is currently underway, themed ‘Culture and Family,’ as part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s efforts to highlight the emirate’s architectural heritage. The festival runs until February 16. The light shows will be spread over 17 locations in Sharjah. Full details online.
+ sharjahlightfestival.ae
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Out of Office Lunch
Enjoy Shore House specialties from a specially created two-course business lunch menu, with views of the Arabian Gulf. From 12.30pm to 4pm at Dh149 per person, inclusive of a food, coffee and tea. You also stand a chance to win a Barefoot Brunch for two at Shore House every month. At The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
Call: 07 204 8888