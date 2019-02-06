The Dubai Mall entertainment hub’s newest addition is a Space Centre to help kids understand and learn about planets and stars in a fun way. Mini-astronauts will boldy go where no kid has gone before by starting their journey aboard a space shuttle to experience the galaxy through a VR experience. After docking into the International Space Station, they will simulate a virtual ‘spacewalk’ with is a zip line. This too can be chosen as a VR experience. At the International Space Station, kids work in teams to create a ‘space rover’ by collecting samples, then play test out the rover at the play area. Ticket prices start at Dh185.