ABU DHABI
Bugs Bunny, Tweety ready to party
Celebrate Chinese New Year with Bugs Bunny, Tweety and Scooby-Doo. The Warner Bros Plaza is lit up with decorations, with a meet and greet with Bugs Bunny alongside Nian the Dragon. Kids can make their own lanterns, dragons and umbrellas. Dh295 for a single day ticket.
+ wbworldabudhabi.com
Chinese New Year at Hakkasan
The set menu features traditional Chinese dishes such as Peking duck with crispy bean curd and mango, shacha chicken puff, roasted jasmine chicken with sticky rice and wok-fried lamb with shiitake. To finish, guests can indulge in the wealth pot, a dessert drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese beliefs. The restaurant has also set up a wishing tree. Until February 24 at Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Hotel at Dh498 per person.
Call: 02-6907999
Ladies Spa Day
Rixos Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has a spa package exclusive to ladies every Sunday and Wednesday, inclusive of a 30-minute facial designed with anti-ageing and firming components. Alongside the facial, the wellness sanctuary offers a 30-minute foot, back, neck and shoulder massage, all for Dh500.
Call: 02-4922222
DUBAI
Chinese New Year wishes
Have a wish for the Chinese New Year? Write a message on Twitter with a 35-character limit and tag the people you want to celebrate with for a chance to get featured on the world’s tallest building tomorrow. Details on the @BurjKhalifa Twitter handle.
+ visitdubai.com
‘Top Gun’ screening
Before the sequel comes out, head back to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School where hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to rein in his reckless attitude. But Maverick isn’t only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he’s also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis). Catch the classic film tonight at the Urban Outdoor Cinema, Al Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa. Ticket price at Dh75, from 7.30pm.
+ dubai.platinumlist.net
Jump, Slide, Bounce
The Pirates of the Bay children’s fun park has opened at Dubai Festival City Mall’s outdoor waterfront, with games and activities for all children. Families are welcome to experience pirate themed play areas, water park, arts and crafts, pizza making, carnival games, popcorn, candy floss and more. Open every day from 3pm, until April.
+ dubaifestivalcity.com
Sunday Story at Boa
Boa Dubai has launched a themed ladies night titled Story, with music By Devon Kosoko, at V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City. Ladies get free beverages all night. Doors open at 11pm.
Call: 056-5555365
Thiptara Nights
The popular (and romantic) Asian restaurant, with views of the Dubai Fountain, has a four-course menu of Chinese inspired dishes including vegetable dim sum, duck spring rolls and black pepper lobster. Until February 10, from 6pm to 11.30pm at the Palace Downtown. Starting at Dh288 per person, food only.
Call: 04-8883444
Around The World
Journey to India, Philippines, Egypt, Italy and the UAE with pavilions offering themed installations, games and activities for all ages, in both main atriums of BurJuman. Free entry, activities daily from 2-10pm, until February 6.
+ burjuman.com
The Noodle House
The restaurant chain has created limited-edition specials with ingot-shaped chicken wontons cooked in duck-chilli broth. Inspired by a gold ingot, the pre-20th century Chinese currency, tradition states that when wontons are folded in an ingot shape people gift friends and family good wealth. Dessert lovers can feast on lotus buns served with sweetened Osmanthus flower. Until February 28 across UAE. Price varies.
+ thenoodlehouse.com
MoE Gets Festive
Mall of the Emirates is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a production of I Dreamed a Dream, which will take visitors on a journey through one girl’s dreams and fantasises while showcasing the traditional Chinese performing arts with lion and dragon dance and acrobatic feats. The shows start today and runs until February 13 and will take place at 5pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm, and 9.45pm daily. The mall’s Luxury Wing will turn into a cultural hub with activities highlighting Chinese crafts. Visitors can try their hand at different workshops, including calligraphy, Chinese fan craft, rice painting and play Mahjong.
— Compiled by Bindu Rai, Deputy tabloid! Editor