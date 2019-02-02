Mall of the Emirates is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a production of I Dreamed a Dream, which will take visitors on a journey through one girl’s dreams and fantasises while showcasing the traditional Chinese performing arts with lion and dragon dance and acrobatic feats. The shows start today and runs until February 13 and will take place at 5pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm, and 9.45pm daily. The mall’s Luxury Wing will turn into a cultural hub with activities highlighting Chinese crafts. Visitors can try their hand at different workshops, including calligraphy, Chinese fan craft, rice painting and play Mahjong.