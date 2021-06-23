This brand new F&B series will run from July 1 to 10

Two legendary UAE chefs collaborate for a special Abu Dhabi Culinary event Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Culinary has announced a special collaboration between Emirati Chef Faisal Al Harmoodi and Singapore born, UAE affiliated Reif Othman on a ‘Food Forward Series’ in Abu Dhabi, which will run from July 1 to 10 as part of the capitals’ annual programme of gastronomy initiatives.

The innovative F&B series exclusive dining events, will showcase the emirate’s diverse gastronomical landscape and growing culinary scene through a line-up of collaborations between renowned local and international chefs and popular dining establishments.

The first of several series taking place in 2021 will commence a year-long schedule of Abu Dhabi Culinary events, with fan favourite Chef Reif Othman collaborating with Emirati Chef Faisal Alharmoodi. The chef-and-restaurant culinary tour de force will take over Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Othman, known for his unconventional take on Far Eastern fare, is inspired by both Japan and his country of origin, while also fusing French and Italian culinary techniques.

He was recently awarded a Golden Visa for his service and dedication to the country’s F&B industry over the last 12 years, where he has been instrumental in raising the profile of Far-Eastern cuisine in the UAE with his unconventional approach.

This partnership with fellow gourmand Chef Faisal is set to elevate the city’s dining scene with a lineup of menu offerings, including street food dishes, signature plates and desserts. “As a truly homegrown chef and long-time admirer of Chef Othman’s culinary expertise, I am thrilled to be collaborating with him for the inaugural Food Forward,” Chef Alharmoodi, who is known for creating fusion dishes such as camel lasagne and samosa burrata.

On the menu you can expect a wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu, seared Scottish salmon, braised onion and lemon ponzu, as well as an oven baked baby chicken with spicy teriyaki and more. Ensuring to fulfil the sweet tooth craving, diners can feast on praline chocolate or pistachio cake.

the pop up offers a la carte pricings, and limited spots available, so if you're interested in experiencing this one-of-a-kind chef collaboration, get your booking in soon.

Key info

Location: Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

When: July 1 to 10, 2021