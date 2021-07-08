Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Over the last decade, nightlife in this city has always been a major attraction to both residents and tourists. With over hundreds of dance clubs across the city, there was always an opportunity to party. Whether you like hardcore hip hop, Desi nights or throwback 80s hits, you could literally find it all.

As the pandemic kicked off and a dance ban was introduced to the country, fun-seeking residents spent months outside of clubs. Today the desire to party is higher than ever, so plenty of Dubai venues have rearranged their dancefloors and added a dinner service to give residents a safe party experience.

Under COVID guidelines, parties had to be adjusted slightly. Beverages can only be served with food, masks must be worn except when seated, tables must be spaced two to three meters apart and/or separated by barriers, and if a bouncer sees you dancing, he will sternly ask you to sit down.

Here are places that will (kind of) take you back to Dubai’s iconic party scene, while adhering to all safety precautions.

Billionaire Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Billionaire Dubai’s is a great ‘dinner and show’ night out in Dubai. With multiple live acts, from solo performances to daring feats of strength and balance, the Billionaire Dubai experience is a firm favourite, complete with an Italian and Asian inspired dining menu and a big beverage list.

Located in Business Bay’s Taj Hotel, Billionaire Dubai is a very see-and-be-seen crowd of dress-to-impress clientele. The immersive-experience concept features international acts, highlighting the anticipated return of Duo Destiny, the acrobatic hand-balancing duo act from ‘America’s Got Talent’.

The Billionaire stage also hosts Ivan Peres, a prominent artist whose hand-balancing act is a show you shouldn't miss. Ivan’s career saw him perform in world-famous circuses and theatres like the Moulin Rouge in Paris, Cirque du Soleil, Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin, and Palazzo Mannheim in Germany. With plenty of musical shows, singers and lots of costume changes, it never gets boring.

The dining offering includes wagyu beef tacos, crispy calamari, the namesake Billionaire Maki roll, and truffle pizza along with must-have star items like the Maltagliati with lobster, miso-marinated black cod, and the Wagyu beef filet, straight off the Josper grill.

Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay

Cost: Starting from Dh600 per person

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday from 9pm to 3am, shows kick off at 9.30pm

The Theater

Image Credit: Supplied

A new nightlife experience has come to Dubai. Directed by the Middle East’s own showman, Lebanese-Armenian musician Guy Manoukian, comes ‘The Theater Dubai. A new venue that is home to an entertaining experience with a lineup of dynamic shows as well as fine dining.

Each show at The Theater is performed by artists flown in for the performance. These include vocalists and aerial dancers from Vegas. Basically, expect performers to be hanging from the ceiling. With a stage stretching all the way into the audience, every seat in the house will have great views. The lineup of shows each night will feature a fusion of Eastern and Western performances while incorporating the works of legends from the past and the present.

The tempo picks up as the night progresses, with a live DJ performance following each act, and the audience enjoying hits from the 80s and 90s. There will also be an Arabic show, which will feature exciting elements of the Arab music. The band will kick off with instrumental music and proceed onto a nostalgic journey of the best of Arabic pop hits from the 80s until today. The journey then continues into a mix of hits from the Gulf, and finally, the show sends guests off in fashion with high-energy party classics and modern hits that we all know and love, coupled with a Lebanese Dabke.

As the evening gets more intense, a lead singer will take center stage, performing a series of all-time favorites including Bryan Adams, Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars to name a few.

The Theatre features an international menu with a mix of bold flavours. Begin the evening with a fine selection of Beluga and Oscietra Caviar, along with a warm selection of Chef’s special handmade Beef Gyoza served with smoked onion purée.

Seafood lovers can try the Lobster Linguini –poached lobster cooked in lobster stock, while the meat lovers can indulge in the signature slow-cooked Wagyu Tomahawk with shaved truffle. Guests can also explore the multiple bars across the venue, including a special retro-style speakeasy and more.

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost: Dh300 per person for the 7pm sitting, Dh500 per person for the 10pm sitting

Timings: First sitting at 7pm, Second sitting at 10pm

La Casa del Tango

Image Credit: Supplied

La Casa del Tango is a first-of-its-kind experience for the region that combines Tango dance shows with a restaurant and bar setting, along with a supporting dance studio and fashion boutique.The man bringing the true spirit of La Boca to the heart of DIFC, is famous Tango dancer Enrique Macana.

The menu has been created by renowned Head Chef Jorge Rivero. The Master Asador has created a bespoke, hand-built “domo” in the kitchen – the first of its kind in the Middle East – which is visible for guests in the dining room. The “domo” method is a modern way of slow-cooking meat with a wood fire for added smoke flavour and tenderness. Signature dishes include the chorizo parrillero con provolone (grilled Argentinean sausage with provolone), huevos gramajo trufados (gramajo-style scrambled eggs with truffle), entraña con provoleta (inside skirt with provolone & chimichurri sauce), volcan de dulce de leche (Argentinean take on a molten cake, made with dulce de leche & served with lavender crème anglaise).

On weekends, expect a fully immersive tango experience curated by Enrique Macana himself: live music, performances by Tango Dance World Cup winners and Argentinian folk act (boleadoras, bombos and malombo).

La Casa del Tango will also offer Tango enthusiasts the opportunity to take private and group lessons. There is even an in-house boutique for guests to purchase their own stylish Argentinian dress, from exclusive brands such as Silmolina and Madreselva Zapatos and handmade shoes from Gretaflora.

Location: DIFC

Cost: Tables in front of the stage have a minimum spend of Dh1,600 for two Dh3,200 for four and Dh4,800 for six, middle tables are priced at Dh2,400.

Timings: Daily from 8am to 1am

Taikun

Image Credit: Taikun

Taikun is a modern Japanese restaurant and contemporary-chic lounge-bar known for hosting some of the most risque shows in town. Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Taikun is perfect for girls looking for a night out. Whether it’s a bachelorette night or just a fun girls night out, the shows are definitely targeted at women who want to experience something new.

Every Tuesday, they host a ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’ dinner and show, which promises a Ladies Night featuring dinner, beverages and dancing. On a Wednesday meanwhile guests are encouraged to party the night away to the hottest DJ beats at the venue’s much anticipated Bang Bang night.

Thursday’s fantasy-filled Provocateur Night offers a few hours of heady entertainment with the Provocateur dinner and shows on a Friday guarantees a late finish and an unforgettable evening - for all the right reasons.

Highlights from the menu include raw dishes such as beef tenderloin tataki with onion ponzu, pickled radish and roasted garlic, and sea bass ceviche with mango, yuzu, pomegranate and celery, followed by sushi platters including spicy tuna, prawn tempura, chuka wakame, wagyu with fresh truffle, and more.

From the wok, find options like chicken cashew, and Malay beef with shitake mushrooms, while the robata grills flavour-packed servings of miso black cod, avocado teriyaki and yuzu chimichurri striploin, plus others. Bringing dinner to a close, the dessert selection offers temping choices such as assorted mochi, Thai coconut mango, yuzu panna cotta, chocolate fondant and more.

Location: Vida Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Tuesday - Ladies Night: Front of stage for Dh391, side of stage for 333 per person, Bar/lounge area for Dh278 per person. It includes a three-course set menu and four beverages per person. Wednesday – Bang Bang Night: Front of stage for Dh391, side of stage for 333 per person, Bar/lounge area for Dh278 per person. Thursday and Friday – Provocateur Night: Restaurant: Dh500 per person, Bar/lounge area: Dh300 per person

Timings: Open Daily from 7pm to 2am

White Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

From one of the hottest dance clubs in Dubai, to a newly created dinner and show journey and transformed the club into an upscale lounge. Taking the dining and entertainment lounge concept to the next level is only expected of a brand that proudly holds the title of The Best Club in Dubai and takes the title of #15 in the world.

With a refurbished area, elevated booths that offer panoramic and uninterrupted views of the Dubai Skyline, from the Trade Center to the Burj Al Arab, White Dubai will not only entice your senses with their breathtaking set up, but also with a live entertainment program that will add the exhilarating element which is a characteristic of White Dubai.

In fact, to combat the new COVID-19 rules White Dubai launched a new dinner menu to coincide with the venue’s impressive transformation into an upscale lounge. Open daily from 8pm, guests can sample internationally inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails while enjoying uninterrupted city skyline views.

White Dubai features an eclectic menu of globally inspired dishes including South American tacos, Japanese-style Wagyu Sliders, and a Mediterranean salt-crusted Sea Bass. With an array of meat, seafood, and vegetarian options, the menu caters to a diversity of tastes.

White Special Tartar, a trio of tuna, salmon and yellowtail with honey soy dressing, and Crispy Honey Chilli Beef served with potato mousseline are among a delightful collection of starters to share. Diners can enjoy satisfying main courses such as grilled Tomahawk Steak served with roasted vegetables, Lobster Linguine, and Risotto Porcini Truffle topped with mixed berries.

Location: White Dubai, Level 8, Gate B, Meydan Racecourse

Cost: Dishes start from Dh55

Timings: Open daily from 8pm to 2am

Play

Image Credit: Play Restaurant

Play Live Restaurant, located at the H Hotel was one of the first spots to launch a dinner and show venue in Dubai. They’ve created an atmosphere that’s lively with plenty of unique live entertainment performances.

Their ‘Play Live’ concept has been carefully curated to redefine the world of fine dining and entertainment, allowing guests to relax, socialize, and celebrate in the most elegant environment that stimulates. Sit back and take in the ambiance, but don’t arrive too early – this place ramps up later in the evening.

This trendy Asian restaurant is located high up on the 36th floor and is great for a fun, swanky night out. The Great Gatsby era design complements the city views that the floor-to-ceiling windows and the sophisticated, low-key ambience.

The restaurant's specialty dishes are not to be missed. The food is "Mediterranean," a fusion of light, fresh Mediterranean flavors with the robust, forceful flavors of Asian cuisine.

The space that stands up to the chef ’s gastronomic delights. The menu features sushi rolls , sashimi, gyoza as well as entrecôte with a café du PLAY butter, and the famed carbonara, typically swirled in a giant Parmesan wheel, tableside. Head down on a Tuesday night for their Rouge Tuesdays aims to celebrate theh eart of French luxury and entertainment. A lavish celebration is unveiled amidst the backdrop of live music and special guest DJ to deliver a mix of high fashion and a culinary experience.

Or give their Shades of Play night a shot. Taking place every Monday, this is the event that started it all. Their elegant evening brunch. Immerse yourself in our live entertainment and indulge in our signature cocktails to give you a brunch experience on a school night unlike any other.

Location: H Hotel, Trade Center Area

Timings: First sitting at 8pm, Second sitting at 10.30pm

Cost: For the firs sitting, guests are required to order one starter and one main course, the second sitting has a minimum spend of Dh450 per person

Antika Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Antika Bar is one of Lebanon's most famous night life destinations. It started off as a pop up in Dubai, then became a permanent destination in 2019. With the lively Levantine entertainment and contemporary Oriental cuisine it has become renowned for, the buoyant restaurant and lounge pays tribute to the timeless arts of the Levant region with music, food and live performances.

Inspired by the hidden theatres of 1950’s Lebanon, the plush interiors are comfortable yet classic in style; filled with antique relics, rich detailing and a stage in center position that ensures all guests can watch the live shows without interruption. Serving a fusion of modern Arabic cuisine, the Antika Bar menu incorporates flavours from across the Middle East with Dubai’s most popular plates.

Antika Bar features a weekly schedule of exciting events, including a newly relaunched brunch with a full range of elements from endless dishes, live entertainment and desserts. When you visit Antika expect live performances like live singers, Oriental dancers and an in-house DJ.

The menu features hot and cold mezze, moutabbal, kibbeh, plump stuffed vine leaves, tiny spicy sausages, chicken shawarma, a selection of salads, meat sambousek and plenty of vegetarian options . For the mains you can choose from grilled meats or fish dishes followed by desserts too delicious to resist.

Acts may vary from time to time over the season.