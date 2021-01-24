Dubai: This week is the final week of the the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), and what better way to bid the ultimate farewell to another edition than with a DSF Final Sale.
The annual retail celebration’s last weekend will host the biggest and best deals yet as part of the DSF Final Sale with savings of 25 to 90 per cent on everything from the very latest fashion looks, homeware products, children’s toys and much more, the DSF Final Sale is the perfect time to indulge in some last-minute retail therapy and enjoy big savings at the same time.
When is the final sale?
From January 28 to 30, the mega sale will see the participation of 300 brands cutting prices on a huge range of items at 1,000 stores across the city’s diverse mix of malls and shopping centres.
Participating brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, Balmain, Banana Republic, Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Diesel, Ermenegildo Zenga, Hollister Co, HomeBox, Interiors, Kenzo, La Senza plus Reebok, River Island, Scotch & Soda, Wrangler and The Face Shop.
A great way to supercharge residents and visitors as they enjoy the last few days of DSF fun and discover the huge range of deals, promotions, offers, activities and much more that are still available.
Fireworks
Additionally, on Saturday, January 30, which is the final day of the 26th edition of DSF, there will be an extra special closing weekend firework display at four different destinations in Dubai including The Pointe at 8pm, Al Seef at 8.30pm, Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm and La Mer at 9.30pm.
Key info:
What: DSF Final Sale
When: January 28 to January 30, 2021
Where: Across malls and stores in Dubai