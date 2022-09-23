Dubai: Residents and tourists have no dearth in options when it comes to unique attractions to visit in the emirate. One such attraction is presenting a brand new exhibition this season, which in its style of presentation transports the viewer.
Infinity des Lumieres is the largest immersive museum in the GCC. Experiencing art in a way that is far from traditional, the venue in Dubai Mall boasts 130 projectors and 58 speakers, spread across a 2,700 sq. meters area. You do not need to be an art connoisseur, or even an art enthusiast, to enjoy a visit to this Dubai destination.
Instead of viewing the art as a static piece, visitors get to truly step inside the classical works of art exhibited at the venue with 85,000 screens covering every inch of space you look at.
In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumieres to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists.
This was in line with the 2020-2026 strategic roadmap of Dubai Culture, as the authority seeks to support talent, make art and culture accessible to all members of society, and create an economic system that stimulates creative industries and contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination and creative economy hub, in addition to preserving the emirate’s cultural heritage.
New season
Infinity des Lumieres has launched its newest digital immersive exhibition Raise Vibration which is devoted to the profound works of Gaudi, Kandinsky, and Klee. Open to visitors starting September 23, the organisers call the three distinct exhibitions ‘an artistic explosion’.
Split into three 15-minute segments, the exhibit includes Gaudi’s architectural marvels, Kadinsky’s abstract art, and lastly, Klee’s music accompanied by paintings moving in tandem.
The destination, located on level 2 of Dubai Mall opposite Galleries Lafayette, is open from Monday to Thursday, between 10am – 10pm, and from Friday to Sunday between 10am – 11pm. Tickets start at Dh70.