Pools are open and the day pass deals are better than ever

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Nothing says summer like jumping into a cool, refreshing pool. If you’re looking for a place to cool down under the sun and swim your way through hot summer, check out these deals.

*Remember to bring your own towels*

Azure Beach

Pool Image Credit: ABACApress/Rebecca Hobday

Make the most of the summer by soaking up the sun at Azure Beach for Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends, both redeemable on F&B. Additionally, Azure Beach’s regular promotions remain intact, including the Sunset Tribe weekday offer on 2-for-1 house beverages from 6pm to 9pm. The Pink Sunset Tribe where the first 20 ladies to arrive at the lounge will receive free access plus three complimentary house beverages and 20 per cent off on bar bites.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am - 7pm

Price: Weekdays for Dh50 and Weekends for Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

Image Credit:

The new Pool and Beach Day Pass at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is offering residents the chance to unwind, recharge and soak up some much needed Vitamin D. With the Neptune Pool now open and the 450m private beach decked out with sunbeds, the new day pass starts at Dh150 per person on weekdays, with Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage, and Dh245 per person at the weekends, with Dh150 in credit to spend on lunch and refreshments.

Location: Bluewaters Dubai

Price: Dh150 on weekdays including Dh100 redeemable for F&B and Dh245 on weekends with Dh150 to spend on F&B.

Vida Emirates Hills

This chic boutique hotel is offering a great pool deal. Dh120 to access the pool and the entire amount can be used for F&B poolside or at the restaurant. Their food is to-die for, so expect some gourmet level fare and not your usual club sandwich and cheeseburgers. Their infinity pool overlooks the golf course, which makes this pool day a nice and quiet one to enjoy.

Location: Emirates Hills

Price: Dh120 daily

Nammos

Image Credit:

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is technically not marketed as a beach club, but more as a fine dining restaurant with a private beach. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. This entry price doesn't give you any F&B credit, so if you're up for a splurge, this is the spot for you.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah

Pool opening hours: Open Daily from 11am to 7pm

Price: A day pass is Dh200 and includes a beach bed

Barasti

Image Credit: Barasti Facebook

Looking for a free pool day, where you don't have to pay anything to enter? The super chill beach club in Dubai Marina offers everyone complimentary pool and beach access every day of the week. Ladies can enjoy a special deal on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday each week, where they can benefit from 50 per cent off food and watersports at the venue.

Location: Al Sufouh, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 10am to 10pm, Sunday to Tuesday are ladies day

Price: Free entry

White Beach

Image Credit:

White Beach is a recently opened beach club at the Atlantis Dubai. Featuring an Instagram-worthy infinity pool, a chic outdoor restaurant for gourmet dining and a breezy open-air terrace perfect for sunset beverage-sipping. For Dh150 per person on some weekdays (Dh300 on Fridays and there's a brunch on Saturdays), the latest White Beach offer includes a sun lounger and access to the infinity pool. The price of entry is fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am to 7pm daily (Offer not available on Tuesday and Saturday)

Cost: Dh150 from Saturday to Thursday and Dh300 on Friday with entry price fully redeemable on F&B

Five Palm

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

If you are into the more Instagrammable pool destinations, then head to Five Palm Jumeirah for a pool day. Try out their famous over ground glass pool and enjoy access to the beach. It's Dh150 for women to access, fully redeemable on food and drinks, and Dh250 for men with Dh150 redeemable on food and drinks.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Pool opening hours: Daily from 11am to 7pm

Price: Dh150 for women (Fully redeemable on F&B) and Dh250 for men (Dh150 redeemable on F&B)

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Image Credit: Supplied

The beautiful hotel is offering a special daycation offer, where you can purchase a day pass for Dh240, and enjoy the full amount to spend on F&B for the whole day. The only downside is that it isn’t available on Thursday or the weekend.

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Pool and beach opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 10am onwards

Price: Dh240, fully redeemable on F&B

Drift Beach

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

The beach club has a beautiful infinity pool, extensive private beach and landscaped surroundings offering panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai’s skyline. The beach club is also home to a restaurant and bar showcasing an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. At Drift Beach Club, access during the week is Dh150 per person and Dh200 on weekends. There's also a Daycation offer, where you spend Dh850 as a couple and recieve Dh400 to spend on F&B.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage

Pool and beach opening hours: Open daily from 10.30am to 7pm

Price: Daily entry is priced at Dh150 on weekdays and Dh200 on weekend. Prices include: a sunbed, cold hand/face towel, seasonal fruit bowl and a bottle of still or sparkling water

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Image Credit:

This super-affordable pool pass, priced at Dh99 per person during the week and Dh149 per person on the weekend, gives you access to the Sheraton's pool and beach. The best part is, the full amount you spend is redeemable on food and drinks. Children under 12 can enter for free.

Location: JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 7am to 7pm

Price: Dh99 on weekdays and Dh149 on weekends

Raffles Dubai

Image Credit:

All-day access to Raffles swimming pool costs Dh175 per person, applicable on weekdays and weekends, that includes Dh100 redeemable for food and drinks. In addition, daily social hours featuring a discounted selection of beverages are available at the pool bar from 3pm to 6pm.

Location: Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd

Price: Dh175 daily with Dh100 to spend on F&B

Zero Gravity

Image Credit:

Zero Gravity is a beach club, bar, restaurant and pool located next to Skydive Dubai Drop Zone in Al Sufouh. Pool and beach access, changing facilities and amenities including fresh fruit, ice lollies are included in the entry price. At the moment, they aren't taking any reservations for sun loungers. Just make sure you walk in early. Day passes cost Dh100 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends and are fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Location: Dubai Marina

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 10am onwards

Cost: A day pass can cost Dh100 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Cove Beach

Image Credit:

Cove Beach is welcoming guests back to its pools, beach, the contemporary Two.0 restaurant, and lounge area. Located at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Cove Beach is taking additionally precautionary measures, in addition to the government-specified directives to ensure the safety of all guests and staff, including reduced capacity and additional sanitization measures. Guests can enjoy a Single Sunbed on the beach for Dh200 per person, which is fully redeemable on F&B. Remember to bring your own towels.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dh200, fully redeemable on F&B

Timings: Daily from 10am until sunset

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

As part of its special ‘Daycation’ package, Jumeirah Al Qasr, is inviting UAE residents to enjoy its two-kilometre stretch of private beach as well as day access to a hotel room to take a break from the heat and enjoy all the comforts of a Jumeirah suite. The exclusive package allows guests to dine at one of several signature Jumeirah Group restaurants. They have the choice of French Mediterranean cuisine at the newly launched pop-up French Riviera, Greek dishes at the alfresco beachfront restaurant Shimmers, Nikkei cuisine at Kayto, the fusion fare at Summersalt, fresh seafood at Rockfish, or beach dining.

Location: Al Sufouh Road

Cost: Dh395 per person based on a minimum of two guests.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The hotel has launched a Daily Splash Pass with full-day access to its infinity pool and beach.For Dh250 per person, you can enjoy Dh250 towards dining credit.

For a more regal daycation, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is inviting guests to spend a day at its exclusive Royal Residences, including full access to the Lagoon pool from 10am to 7pm, private beach and dining at Plaj restaurant. Starting from Dh1,499 per day for up to 10 guests, the offer also includes a bonus Dh500 food and beverage credit in addition to a 30 per cent saving on selected house beverages.

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dh250 per person, fully redeemable on F&B

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

You can now access Jumeirah Creekside Hotel’s two-tier swimming pool with a special day pass. With 25-metre lap lanes for the sportive swimmers, a dedicated children's pool, pool bar, and chaise lounges, the hotel’s pool has something for everyone. Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is offering day pass rates to access the hotel’s pool priced at Dh100 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends, fully redeemable as Food and Beverage credit.

Location: Dubai Creek

Cost: Dh100 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends, fully redeemable on F&B

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Image Credit:

Guests can enjoy access to the two-kilometre private beach and dining at the signature venues, from Dh395 per person on weekdays from Sunday to Thursday, and from Dh495 per person on weekends, from Friday to Saturday. Up to two additional children are also welcome to avail the offer for a supplement fee of Dh95 per child.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road