Pools are open and the day pass deals are better than ever

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Nothing says summer like jumping into a cool, refreshing pool. If you’re looking for a place to cool down under the sun and swim your way through hot summer, check out these deals.

*Remember to bring your own towels*

Azure Beach

Pool Image Credit: ABACApress/Rebecca Hobday

Dubai residents can enjoy their summer at Azure Beach at Rixos Premium, Dubai JBR. Dubai people can make the most of the summers by soaking up the sun, getting sand between their toes, or simply laying back by the pool at Azure Beach for Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends. Additionally, Azure Beach’s regular promotions remain intact, including the Sunset Tribe weekday offer on 2-for-1 house beverages from 6pm to 9pm. The Pink Sunset Tribe where the first 20 ladies to arrive at the lounge will receive free plus three complimentary house beverages and 20 per cent off on bar bites for all ladies on Mondays and Tuesdays 6pm to 9pm. A ‘Ladies Pool Day’ with complimentary access to the first 100 ladies every Mondays and Tuesdays.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am - 7pm

Price: Weekdays for Dh50 and Weekends for Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

Image Credit:

The new Pool & Beach Day Pass at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is offering UAE residents the chance to unwind, recharge and soak up some much needed Vitamin D. With the Neptune Pool now re-open and the 450m private beach decked out with sunbeds positioned just a few feet from the waters of the Arabian Gulf, the new day pass starts at Dh150 per person on weekdays, with Dh100 redeemable against food and beverage, and Dh245 per person at the weekends, with Dh150 in credit to spend on lunch and refreshments.

Location: Bluewaters Dubai

Price: Dh150 on weekdays including Dh100 redeemable for F&B and Dh245 on weekends with Dh150 to spend on F&B.

Vide Emirates Hills

This chic boutique hotel is offering a great pool deal. Dh120 to access the pool and the entire amount can be used for F&B poolside or at the restaurant. Their food is to-die for, so expect some gourmet level fare and not your usual club sandwich and cheeseburgers. Their infinity pool overlooks the golf course, which makes this pool day a nice and quiet one to enjoy.

Location: Emirates Hills

Price: Dh120 daily

Nammos

Image Credit:

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is technically not marketed as a beach club, but more as a fine dining restaurant with a private beach. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promise to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city are the high-end signature food, a wooden chic design.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah

Pool opening hours: Open Daily from 11am to 7pm

Price: A day pass is Dh200 and includes a beach bed

Barasti

Image Credit: Barasti Facebook

Looking for a free pool day, where you don't have to pay anything to enter? The super chill beach club in Dubai Marina offers everyone complimentary pool and beach access every day of the week. Ladies can enjoy a special deal on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday each week, where they can benefit from 50 per cent off food and watersports at the venue.

Location: Al Sufouh, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 10am to 10pm, Sunday to Tuesday are ladies day

Price: Free entry

White Beach

Image Credit:

White Beach is the beach club at the Atlantis Dubai. Featuring an Instagram-worthy infinity pool, a chic outdoor restaurant for out-of-this-world dining and a breezy open-air terrace perfect for sunset cocktail-sipping. For Dh150 per person (Dh300 on Fridays), the latest WHITE Beach offer includes a sun lounger on WHITE Beach, access to the infinity pool and the spot’s sandy shores overlooks the Dubai skyline. The price of entry is fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am to 7pm daily (Offer not available on Tuesday and Saturday)

Cost: Dh150 from Saturday to Thursday and Dh300 on Friday.

Five Palm

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

If you are into the more Instagrammable pool destinations, then head to Five Palm Jumeirah for a pool day. Try out their famous over ground glass pool and enjoy access to the beach. It's Dhs150 for women to access , fully redeemable on food and drinks, and Dhs250 for men with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Pool opening hours: Daily from 11am to 7pm

Price: Dh150 for women (Fully redeemable on F&B) and Dh250 for men (Dh150 redeemable on F&B)

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Image Credit: Supplied

The beautiful hotel is offering a special daycation offer, where you can purchase a day pass for Dh270, and enjoy the full amount to spend on F&B for the whole day. The only downside is that it isn’t available on Thursday or the weekend.

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Pool and beach opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 10am onwards

Price: Dh240, fully redeemable on F&B

Drift Beach

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

The beach club has a beautiful infinity pool, extensive private beach and landscaped surroundings offering panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai’s skyline. The beach club is also home to a restaurant and bar showcasing an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. At Drift Beach Club, access during the week is Dh150 per person and Dh200 on weekends. There's also a Daycation offer , where you spend Dh850 as a couple and recieve 400 to spend on F&B.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage

Pool and beach opening hours: Open daily from 10.30am to 7pm

Price: Daily entry is priced at Dh150 on weekdays and Dh200 on weekend. Prices include: a sunbed, cold hand/face towel, seasonal fruit bowl and a bottle of still or sparkling water

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Image Credit:

This super affordable pool pass, priced at Dh99 per person during the week and Dh149 per person on the weekend give you access to the JBR hotel's pool and beach. The best part is, the full amount you spend is redeemable on for and drinks. Children under 12 can enter for free.

Location: JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 7am to 7pm

Price: Dh99 on weekdays and Dh149 on weekends

Raffles Dubai

Image Credit:

Beat the heat and soak up the views of the city skyline in the waters of Raffles’ swim-up bar. All-day access to Raffles swimming pool is just Dh175 per person, applicable on weekdays and weekends, that includes Dh100 redeemable for food and drinks. In addition, daily social hours featuring a discounted selection of beverages are available at the pool bar from 3pm to 6pm.

Location: Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd

Price: Dh175 daily with Dh100 to spend on F&B

Zero Gravity

Image Credit:

Zero Gravity is a beach club, bar, restaurant and pool located next to Skydive Dubai Drop Zone in Al Sufouh. Pool and beach access, changing facilities and amenities including fresh fruit, ice lollies are included in the price. At the moment, they aren't taking any reservations for sun loungers. Just make sure you walk in early. With your day pass, you can redeem the full amount for food and drink.

Location: Dubai Marina

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 10am onwards