The so called 'Dining Domes' at Brunch and Cake are temperature controlled with a view

Dubai: The month of October in the UAE is usually when we are hovering between warm and cool.

Sometimes, it's a hit and miss on certain days. But if you insist on dining outside and still enjoying nice and cool temperatures, then you'll love the new dining domes at Brunch and Cake.

Brunch and Cake Dubai is an all-day dining restaurant that hails from Barcelona and is known for their instagrammable food and their aesthetic interiors. The restaurant wanted to put a fun twist on dining outside, without being too worried about the heat dulling the mood.

The quite literal 'Dubai Bubble' is a whimsical way to enjoy the outdoor sunshine and views of the city, while still practising safe social distancing and having the chance to stay cool.

The outdoor domes are made of heat resistant materials and each of them is fitted with individual air-conditioners, so the experience remains pleasant at all times, even if Dubai afternoons start to get sweltering. The Terrace Domes are available for two different experiences on the terrace. Those looking for more privacy can take up a table of up to six people in their own exclusive dome with its own entrance. The second terrace dome comprises multiple socially distanced tables arranged to cater to smaller groups.

The Terrace Domes are now available for walk-ins.

Key information:

Location: Wasl 51, Block C, Jumeirah 1

Cost: Approx Dh150 - Dh200 for two