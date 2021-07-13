Dubai: UAE residents and tourists will be treated to spectacular ‘Eid Mubarak’ Burj Khalifa projection greetings, with the Burj Khalifa LED show and the dancing Dubai Fountain shows during the upcoming Eid holidays.
Visitors in Downtown Dubai can look forward to enjoying greetings which will be displayed on the world’s tallest tower at 8pm beginning on July 20 and lasting until Saturday July 24.
At Dubai Fountain, the legendary attraction celebrates the auspicious occasion of Eid by hosting more frequent fountain shows which have become known the world over. Shows will run every hour during the holidays during the day and on evenings, from 6pm to 11pm, visitors can catch one every 30 minutes.
Additionally, the Burj Khalifa LED shows will continue to illuminate the skies during the Eid holidays and visitors can look forward to catching the special Eid show which will begin on July 20 and last until Saturday, July 24. The first show begins at 7.45pm and will take place every 30 minutes until 10.45pm.
With a plethora of destinations in Downtown Dubai that highlight the best in art, lifestyle and culture, as well as shopping and dining, visitors can add Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Fountain’s special Eid shows to their itinerary of events.
Key info
Location: The Dubai Mall
Cost: Free
When: Daily from July 20 to 24