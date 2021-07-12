Al Ain: The food truck craze has driven into Al Ain, and received its seal of approval by official authorities on Sunday.
Al Ain City Municipality inaugurated the Spot Ni’ma project for food trucks, a new attraction sites surrounded by nature and only a few minutes away from popular family destinations, such as Jebel Hafeet and Al Ain Zoo.
The project was inaugurated by Engineer Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, director of Al Ain City Municipality and Ahmed Mohammed Al Fahim, chief executive officer and founder of Spot.
Spot Ni'ma covers an area of 13,900 square meters and includes 15 different food carts and a mini-mart, which can cater to 22,000 customers.
Ahmed Omran Al Ameri, chairman of the Steering Committee at the Investment Office in Al Ain City Municipality, said: “Through investment projects launched with the private sector, [the municipality] aim to raise the quality of life in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and provide services to owners of small and medium enterprises, which contributes to creating an environment for investment that is economically attractive for this type of activities.”
According to Al Ain Municipality, the food truck site is one of the latest destinations in Al Ain launched to support tourist sites around Jebel Hafeet, and also aims to raise the quality of life in the city and provide new destinations of entertainment to the public. In addition to integrated services, the venue includes an open-air cinema, children’s play areas, car parking and seating areas.
In a statement, Al Fahim, added: “We aim to invest in Al Ain, as it is an attractive investment environment, and we have found in it opportunities and emerging projects for young people to implement their ideas and plans in the field of entertainment and events during the coming period.”