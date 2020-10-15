From unlimited dim sum to dining inside of a giant bubble, here are 8 things to do

Start your weekend off by celebrating waffle month

Clinton St. Baking Company is celebrating Waffle Month throughout October. So start your weekend with a killer waffle breakfast. Known for their tasty desserts, Clinton St. Baking Company has gone all out this month with the creation of 10 limited-edition Waffles to choose from. Waffle flavours include banana and passion fruit curd waffles, poached pears waffles and blueberry streusel waffles to name a few.

Location: City Walk. Cost: Dh68.25 per dish. When: Daily from 9am to 9pm

Try the all-you-can-eat dim sum deal at Noodle House

The Noodle House has launched a limited-edition, all-you-can-eat, rolls and dim sum menu across its Dubai venues. Available throughout the week for the duration of October, people dining at The Noodle House at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, or JBR The Walk can choose from 10 different varieties of dumplings and rolls, like hand-rolled purple yam spring rolls, vegetable and chicken spring rolls, and fried chicken pockets. In addition to the rolls, a number of dim sum favourites are on offer including prawn hargao, chicken siew mai, crystal shrimp dumplings, and edamame and truffle dumplings.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, or JBR The Walk. Cost: Dh65 per person.

Take the family to visit Dubai Garden Glow

Dubai Garden Glow

With the amazing weather that we have right now, Dubai Garden Glow, which is home to Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Art Park and Magic Park opened its door for the sixth Season.This year’s theme is “Back to Nature”. The kiddos will love it.

Location: Zabeel Park, Gate 6 and 7. Cost: Dh65 per person. When: Friday from 5pm to 12am, Saturday from 5pm to 11pm

Dine inside of a giant bubble at Brunch and Cake

Brunch and Cake Dubai is an all-day dining restaurant that hails from Barcelona and is known for their instagrammable food and their aesthetic interiors. The restaurant wanted to put a fun twist on dining outside, without being too worried about the heat dulling the mood. The quite literal 'Dubai Bubble' is a whimsical way to enjoy the outdoor sunshine and views of the city, while still practising safe social distancing and having the chance to stay cool.The outdoor domes are made of heat resistant materials and each of them is fitted with individual air-conditioners, so the experience remains pleasant at all times, even if Dubai afternoons start to get sweltering.

Location: Wasl 51, Block C, Jumeirah 1. Cost: Approx Dh150 - Dh200 for two. When: Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 10.30pm

Try the newly launched brunch at the new Missippis

Missippi’s Pool Bar and Social Hub is a fun, accessible and brand-new poolside hangout located on the rooftop of Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai. Inspired by the colourful cafes of Bali and Tulum’s tropics, add the artistry of Miami and top it off with a wide selection of food, beverages and global bites. Food for this brunch includes a variety of salads, hot and cold mezze, seafood, meat and veggie options.

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall Cost: Dh299 including unlimited food and house beverages. When: Every Friday from 12pm to 5pm

Try the brand new dishes at LPM Restaurant and Bar

Internationally renowned LPM Restaurant & Bar, has unveiled 10 brand new dishes to be featured on their menus in Dubai and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The dishes have been created by LPM Chef Patron, Raphael Duntoye, in celebration of the DIFC institutions 10-year anniversary. The new plates include the Butter Bean Hummus with quinoa crisps, Seabass Ceviche with smoked tomato jus, Undressed Crab with cucumber gazpacho and Seafood Paella, all sure to be a hit with LPM fans.

Location: DIFC and Al Maryah Island. Cost: Dishes from Dh45 onwards.

Try out the newly opened Caya at Nashama

Caya, which means “pure” in Greek, a new restaurant that opened in Town Square by Nashama. Caya offers a light and indulgent all-day dining style, with a menu that features dishes like the shaksuka, made with beef chorizo sausage, topped with kale and halloumi. Or try their Kleftiko, a slow-cooked lamb shank paired with roasted vegetables or go all-in with the Vongole Linguini, clams layered in a lemon butter sauce, served on top of linguini pasta.

Location: Town Square. Cost: Approx. Dh200 for two. When: Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.

Staycation of the week: A girls trip like nothing else!

Radisson RED is hosting the ultimate Dubai Girl Weekender at Radisson RED, a weekend filled with pop up shops to glam stations to brunch/post-brunch all starting from check-in time until the following day with nourishing Yoga, HIIT classes and a holistic workshop. The special collaboration between ‘That Dubai Girl’ and Radisson RED is a weekend of detox and rejuvenation.