Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Known around the world for its fun-filled ritual of paint-throwing creating technicolour, Holi is the Indian festival of colours that is all about new beginnings. Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, unshakable faith and purity of heart and intent.

A joyous two-day event filled with fun on the first day of the festival, a bonfire is lit to symbolically burn away all the bad and give way to a vibrant new future. At the Holi Festival on the second day, friends, family and neighbours meet to celebrate throwing powder dye into the air, covering all in attendance with vibrant colours. The colours are rich with symbolism meaning a vibrant new life, open heart and for some, washing off the dye at the end of the day can mean a new commitment to live well and cleansing oneself of negativity.

The Yellow Chilli

Image Credit: Supplied

The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor is celebrating with an awesome Holi deal - customers enjoy a four-course set menu for Dh79 per person. Packed with North-West Indian vegetarian and meaty options, the Holi menu features signature dishes including Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's famous Lalla Mussa Dal, Afghani fish tikka, Rogan Josh, and so much more. Valid from March 27 to 29. The Yellow Chilli has dine-in restaurants in JLT and Burjuman in Dubai, Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Al Qasba in Sharjah.

Farzi Cafe

Image Credit: Supplied

To mark the colourful festival Farzi is offering a free dessert. It will be a kheer rice pudding dessert sweetened with creamy milk, layered with fruit. Free for guests dining at either of Farzi Café’s venue. Diners can also enjoy celebratory menu additions and a DIY Knickerbocker glory style dessert of childhood dreams, sure to be loved by children and adults alike. Families and friends can assemble their own knickerbocker glory topping scoops of layered ice cream and wafers with an array of customary toppings from gummies, hard candies, dried and fresh fruits, to nuts and sprinkles. The Colour Me Happy dessert will be available all day on Sunday, March 28 and Monday, March 29.

Sikka Cafe

Image Credit: Supplied

Sikka Café, the homegrown, multi-location restaurant concept serving Emirati, Arabic, Indian and Persian cuisine, is celebrating Holi with the launch of a thali offering. Priced at Dh165 for two people, the traditional dining experience, which will become a permanent feature on Sikka Café’s menu, includes set portions of starters, mains and desserts, all served in individual bowls on one sharing plate. The line up of starters includes chana chat, aloo samosa, pakoda and kachumber salad. Mains comprise vegetable jalfrezi, biryani rice, dal tadka, and butter chicken. All served with rice and freshly cooked chapatis. Finish the dinner on a sweet note with gulab jamuns. The thali is available at Sikka Café’s branches in City Walk, La Mer and Al Khawaneej from 28th March onwards.

Masala Bazaar

Image Credit: Supplied

Masala Bazaar, the casual Indian restaurant at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, is all set to celebrate the colourful festival on March 28 and 29. The culinary team at Masala Bazaar has created a special Holi dinner, inspired by traditional Indian flavours and dishes, featuring a variety of street food selections for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian guests. Starting at Dh59 per person, diners will have unlimited tasty bites served to their table. A welcome drink of thandai kesariya, the customary Holi drink, starts the celebration. The feast continues with Punchranga pulao, medu vedai ki chaat, channa kachori chaa, Paneer diwani hand, Dhal maharani, Aloo gobi and many more. End the meal with Gujiya, a special sweet which is made in every household in India during Holi.

Little Italy Ristorante

Image Credit: Supplied