Dubai: Camp under the stars at Laguna Waterpark, as The Camp makes a return this weekend, March 11.
This unique staycation includes cozy campfires, marshmallow toasting and a BBQ’s while the kids splash, and surf around the waterpark.
Book your space at Laguna Waterpark’s 24-hour weekend camping experience early, because there are only 10 tents available, which comfortably sleep two or four people, prices start at Dh700 for two. Additionally, all tents are socially distanced and within safety guidelines set by the government, as are all the safety protocols set by of Laguna Waterpark.
Get outdoors, and make the most of the weather with a packed itinerary of amusement. Campers can check in from 5.30pm, and spend the evening exploring Laguna Waterparks rides and slides. Whether it’s racing each other on the Mad Racers or floating around the Lazy River. An unlimited BBQ is also on offer until 10pm.
After dinner, guests of The Camp can choose to fill their evening as they please, from board games, camp fires to movies on an outdoor screen.
As the sun rises, campers are recommended to enjoy a walk or swim at the La Mer beachfront. Each guest will receive a basket filled with fresh breakfast ingredients.
Check out from the camp is at 10am, however, guests are welcome to spend the day at the waterpark with further unlimited food and beverage
Key info
Where: Laguna Waterpark, Central La Mer
When: Thursday’s and Fridays only
Time: Check in: 5.30pm Checkout: 10am the following day
Price: Dh700 for two people and Dh,200 for four people