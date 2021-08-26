Struggling to find a restaurant that allows you and your canine? We’ve got you covered.

Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Most pet owners struggle with separation anxiety, and this is especially true if you have dogs. You can’t help but stare into those puppy dog eyes before you step out the door and start feeling guilty. But for the past few years, there has been an increase in pet-friendly establishments in the UAE. Most restaurants even have a separate menu for pets. Here are some cafes and restaurants around the UAE, that will make your pup wag its tail.

Dubai

Palm Bay

Located in Palm Jumeirah, Palm Bay is an informal Caribbean social dining restaurant. The restaurant serves up a fusion of Caribbean cuisine. Palm Bay allows dogs inside and outside. If you bring your dog, you can enjoy 20 per cent off all day on Sunday and Monday. Soak up the stunning views of the palm with your four-legged pal at Palm Jumeirah. Dogs also have their doggy menu.

Sunday to Wednesday – 9am to 1am, Thursday to Saturday – 9am to 3am

Club Vista Mare, Palm - Jumeirah

04 554 2665

Urban Bar and Kitchen - UBK

This lively and popular Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) joint lets in pups on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 p.m. You even get a 50 per cent discount on food when you bring your canine. The bar and restaurant have a spacious covered terrace, giving plenty of room for your pup to lounge in. Kick back and relax with your pooch and feast on some delicious comfort food.

Open daily from 12pm to 1am

Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

04 438 0000

Bounty Beats

This restaurant is known for its Instagram worthy food and aesthetic. This vibrant restaurant serves vegan, organic and gluten-free food. So, if you’re a health nut or looking for some nourishing acai bowls and plant-based goodness, Bounty Beats is the perfect place to hit up with your dog. Pet owners are only allowed to sit outside.

Open daily from 8am to 10pm

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai

04 511 7373

Jones the Grocer, Palm Jumierah

This iconic Australian brand is famous for its breakfast and brunch spread. Jones the Grocer has several locations around the UAE, but its newest spot at The Pointe in Palm Jumeirah welcomes pets and their owners. Bask in the sun on the weekends after a hearty breakfast, accompanied by your fur friend.

Open daily from 8am to 12am

Palm Jumierah - The Palm Jumeirah – Dubai

054 998 6162

Brunch & Cake

This is another gem located in The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah. The Pointe offers huge spaces for restaurants and cafés, making it ideal for dog lovers. You have room to walk your dog and for them to roll around in the sand. Dig into some sinful waffles and French toast, while watching the stunning Palm Fountain show.

Open daily from 9am to 11pm

The Pointe - The Palm Jumeirah

04 580 0437

The Duck Hook

The Duck Hook located in Dubai Hills Golf Club is a pet-friendly gastropub. The family-friendly pub has a wide array of classic British dishes, from Sunday Roast to Breakfast Scotch Eggs. The venue boasts a spacious terrace that overlooks a luscious golf course and the iconic Dubai skyline. Leaving plenty of room for you to hang out with your pet.

Open daily from 11.30am to 12am

Dubai Hills Golf Club

800 666353

The Irish Village

This iconic Dubai establishment has been a staple for dog owners. The Celtic pub offers outside huge shaded patio for pet owners.

Sunday to Wednesday: 11am to 1am

Thursday and Weekends: 11am to 2am

31 A St, Garhoud

The Lime Tree Café

This café has locations around the UAE but its Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Sheikh Zayed Road are exclusively for pet owners. These branches have an outdoor space for you and your four-legged bud.

Sunday to Thursday: 9am to 5pm

Weekends: 9am to 6pm

Sheikh Zayed Road Branch: Sheikh Zayed Road, Um Al Sheif, opposite Gold And Diamond Park, 04 338 7267

Jumeirah branch: Jumeirah Beach Road, next to Jumeirah Mosque, 04 325 6325

Al Quoz Branch: Centre - 4b Street, Al Quoz 1, Next to the Courtyard Gallery, Near to Times Square, 04 325 6325

Just Vegan Jumeirah

Just Vegan is an indoor pet friendly restaurant. This restaurant has a diverse range of vegan dishes, from vegan mac & cheese to plant based chicken owners. Dogs are provided with their bowls and water. Customers are requested to bring their own food for their pet. There’s no better way to enjoy a wholesome vegan meal with man’s best friend.

Open daily from 8am to 11.30am

Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1

04-5463392

Abu Dhabi

Coffee Architecture

At Coffee Architecture, every serving of coffee is a piece of art. This coffee shop is a minimalist and airy space. If you're looking for a relaxing place for you and your pet in the capital, Coffee Architecture is the place for you.

Sunday to Wednesday: 9am to 10pm

Thursday and weekends: 9am to 12am

Mamsha Al Saadiyat - Jacques Chirac St - Al Saadiyat Cultural District

055 446 3433

Nolu's Café

Have you ever wondered what a combination of Californian and Afghan cuisine tastes like? Well, head to Nolu’s Cafe at Galleria in Al Maryah Island to find out. The restaurant faces the picturesque Al Raha Beach. This unique fusion spot has indoor and outdoor seating for dogs.

Open daily from 9am to 12pm

Galleria mall, B2 - Zayed The First St

800 66587

Sportsman’s Arms

Located in Zayed Sports City, Sportsman's Arms is an American/Irish themed gastropub. This is the ideal place to kick back and relax with your friends, family and your canine pal.

Sunday to Wednesday: 12pm to 11pm

Thursday and Friday: 12pm to 1am

First Floor, International Tennis Centre

02 447 1066

SALT

If you’ve lived in the UAE, you’ve probably heard of SALT and their mouth melting burgers and decadent soft serve lotus ice cream. This famous establishment’s Abu Dhabi branch in Umm Al Emarat Park accepts dogs.

Open daily from 10am to 1am

Umm Al Emarat Park

055 996 7381

Third Place Cafe

This cosy community café has an outdoor area where dogs are welcome to hang out.

Open daily from 8am to 11pm

Corniche street, Al Khadiya

02 681 1877