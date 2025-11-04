Seven nights of paradise, complete with a complimentary traditional Maldivian wedding setup

At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, romance meets ocean luxury in an unforgettable Maldivian escape
At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, romance and adventure intertwine in the most enchanting ways, offering couples unforgettable experiences that blend the serenity of the Maldives with romantic, island-inspired activities. Situated at the gateway to the South Atolls, the resort stands out for its overwater villas, each offering unparalleled privacy, breathtaking ocean views and direct access to the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The commitment to providing a serene and romantic environment is reflected in every detail, from personalized butler service to the elegantly designed water villas.
With a dining experience that is nothing short of extraordinary, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo features three world-class restaurants offering a diverse culinary journey. Guests can savour authentic Japanese cuisine at Kithajima Restaurant, enjoy a variety of international dishes at Farivalhu or indulge in a romantic 5-course beachfront dinner at Kakuni Barefoot Restaurant. Complementing these dining options are two sophisticated bars, where guests can unwind with an extensive collection of 111 expertly crafted cocktails. With a mix of 50 signature cocktails, 50 classic cocktails and 11 mocktails, guests can enjoy a range of beer cocktails, sparkling wine cocktails, flaming cocktails and frozen cocktails, all while soaking in the stunning ocean views.
To further elevate the sense of relaxation and deep experience, the resort's overwater spa, which was originally the first overwater villa in the Maldives, provides a haven of tranquility. Offering a range of rejuvenating treatments using premium products, the Mandara Spa ensures that guests experience the ultimate in relaxation, whether through a soothing massage or a revitalizing facial.
Beyond its unique accommodations and exceptional service, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo also emphasizes sustainability and environmental preservation. The resort’s eco-friendly initiatives, such as coral propagation programs and sustainable dining practices, ensure that guests can enjoy their stay while contributing to the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Couples can now enjoy a special offer for stays of 7 nights or more, with a complimentary traditional Maldivian wedding setup in an elegantly adorned outdoor beach setting. Whether you're celebrating a milestone anniversary or simply want to reaffirm your love in a meaningful way, the resort offers beautiful and intimate settings for your ceremony. Imagine exchanging vows once again on a private beach, with the sound of the ocean in the background and a spectacular sunset painting the sky.
This traditional Maldivian wedding setup includes an intimate ceremony on the beach, complete with traditional Maldivian Boduberu drums, floral arrangements and warm Maldivian hospitality, ensuring that every aspect of this special moment is made to feel magical and truly unforgettable for both you and your loved one.
