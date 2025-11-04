Seven nights of paradise, complete with a complimentary traditional Maldivian wedding setup

At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, romance and adventure intertwine in the most enchanting ways, offering couples unforgettable experiences that blend the serenity of the Maldives with romantic, island-inspired activities. Situated at the gateway to the South Atolls, the resort stands out for its overwater villas, each offering unparalleled privacy, breathtaking ocean views and direct access to the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The commitment to providing a serene and romantic environment is reflected in every detail, from personalized butler service to the elegantly designed water villas.