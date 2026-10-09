Sania Maskatiya redefines bridalwear with versatility and timeless craftsmanship

Bridal designs that celebrate personal vision, meaningful embroidery and lasting memories
A wedding outfit’s next outing is becoming part of the conversation at Sania Maskatiya. Brides are considering how an embroidered top might work with simpler trousers, or how a veil or dupatta could accompany another look. For the Pakistani designer, these choices reflect an increasing interest in versatility and longevity, qualities that also guide her approach to the colours, silhouettes and craftsmanship of bridalwear.
The label she co-founded with her brother, Umair Tabani, in 2010 spans luxe pret, formals and bridals, combining Eastern and Western influences. A textile design graduate of the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, Maskatiya has shown at New York Fashion Week, won multiple Lux Style Awards and been shortlisted twice for the International Woolmark Prize. In 2024, she launched resortwear line TIYA.
Her bridal clients arrive with ideas developed through research and, often, years of imagining their wedding. “Brides today are incredibly informed and much more connected to global fashion and international trends than ever before,” she says. “Many arrive at their appointments having already explored our collections online, seen past Sania Maskatiya brides across our social media pages and visited our stores to explore our samples.”
That preparation gives the first consultation a starting point, with the bride’s preferences directing the conversation.“Many women have imagined their wedding day long before they meet their partner, so they often come to us with a distinct sense of how they want to look and feel,” Maskatiya says. “We begin by understanding that vision. Is she drawn to our soft pastels, metallics or the quintessential bridal red?”
The team explores silhouettes she feels herself in, then fabrics, craftsmanship and detailing. Sketching and fittings follow, with the type of wedding helping the outfit evolve.
A daytime celebration, sundowner or evening reception each informs advice on colour, fabric and silhouette. Pastel bridalwear against ivory and white florals is one example Maskatiya gives of a bride remaining the focal point within her chosen setting. Her personal style and vision continue to guide the decisions.
Comfort enters the discussion through the construction of the clothes. An anarkali, peplum or lighter dupatta can accommodate a bride who wants intricate traditional craftsmanship and ease of movement.
“Versatility and balance are at the heart of our design ethos,” Maskatiya says. “For clients who seek a more comfortable, movement-friendly look, we retain the richness of the embroidery and craftsmanship while adapting the silhouette, perhaps through an anarkali, peplum or a lighter dupatta.”
The intention is to allow her to enjoy every part of the wedding comfortably. The team also considers the photographs she will return to years later.
“Our design team’s ethos lies in balancing traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility, so that a piece feels relevant today without being defined by a particular trend,” she says. “Our vision is that years later, and even across generations, the craftsmanship and beauty of the piece will continue to resonate.”
A single collection piece can take months to develop, moving from concept and sampling through colour development, silhouette, embroidery and finishing.