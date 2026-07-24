Redefining aesthetic dermatology with regenerative, natural-looking results

The beauty industry spent years chasing bigger lips, sharper jawlines and frozen foreheads. Today’s conversation is very different. Patients are asking for healthier skin, subtler results and treatments that work with the body’s own biology. Few people have witnessed that transformation as closely as Dubai-based cosmetic and regenerative dermatologist Dr Reyona Das, whose approach replaces dramatic makeovers with personalised medicine, long-term skin health and the belief that confidence should never come at the expense of individuality.