Quiet Luxury: The new wave of interior design embracing comfort and elegance

Quiet luxury brings refined elegance to homes with earthy tones and timeless design
There’s a shift happening in interior design. The trend known as “quiet luxury” has moved from fashion into homes, and it’s gaining ground with homeowners who want elevated spaces that still feel comfortable to live in. The look focuses on neutral tones, warm metals, organic shapes, and texture-rich materials like bouclé, linen, wood, and ceramic. But unlike sterile showrooms or overly polished interiors, quiet luxe aims for refinement with warmth.
Canadian interior designer Ashley Montgomery, founder of Ashley Montgomery Design, explained this shift clearly. “People can kick their feet up, yet there’s still a sense of quiet luxury,” she said in an interview with Homes & Gardens. Her projects use natural textures, vintage furniture, and tactile finishes to create homes that feel layered but relaxed.
Designers are moving away from glossy surfaces and graphic contrast. Instead, they’re embracing softness and subtlety. Brian Mims, principal at New York-based StudioBKM, described the current direction as more pared back and grounded. “True luxury doesn’t have to shout,” he told Mansion Global. “It’s really, dare I say, more of a whisper.” His designs use finishes like limewash, teak, and brushed metal to give rooms warmth and presence without excess.
Furniture is changing shape too. Clean lines have softened. There’s more emphasis on curves, comfort, and organic silhouettes. Architect and interior designer Celeste Robbins noted that her clients increasingly ask for rounded forms. “We love having soft shapes and edges on furniture,” she told Elle Decor. “Sectionals with a little bend and chairs that feel organic and welcoming” now form the base of many living rooms.
These shapes work well with the colour palettes associated with quiet luxe. Design firms are leaning into earthy tones — sand, bone, soft taupe, terracotta, and warm white. Patrick O’Donnell, international brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball, said recently that cooler greys are falling out of favour. “Neutrals now offer a more earthy quality,” he said. “Stony browns, soft beige and gentle spice colours” have become the default in contemporary homes.
Textural layering plays a big role in creating these environments. Mixing fabrics, finishes, and materials adds interest without relying on bright colours or bold prints. Kati Curtis, founder of Kati Curtis Design in New York, explained how this works in practice. Her studio often combines global textiles, handcrafted finishes, and rich palettes that unfold across a space. “We focus on emotionally intelligent, timeless design,” she told Homes & Gardens.
Details matter. In kitchens, designers are replacing sleek chrome hardware with brushed brass or aged copper. In bedrooms, sculptural bedside lamps and rounded mirrors add movement without visual clutter. In living rooms, one statement rug, preferably hand-knotted or textured, can bring the whole concept together. These changes don’t require a full renovation. They can be implemented through targeted upgrades that change the tone of a space.
Adam Hunter, a Los Angeles-based designer whose clients include celebrities, pointed to rugs as one of the most effective tools for transforming a room. “Dimensional rugs with high pile add depth and invite comfort,” he said in an interview with The Spruce Rugs with texture and weight help rooms feel grounded, especially in open-plan homes.
Quiet luxury also allows space for vintage and handmade items. Montgomery uses antique accessories and aged wood in many of her projects. “They bring soul into a space,” she said. The goal isn’t to match everything perfectly. Instead, rooms are built around a cohesive mood. Items don’t need to be part of a set, but they do need to feel considered. Colin King, stylist and artistic director at Beni Rugs, summed it up best: “Collect things you love, rather than things that fit perfectly together,” he told Vogue.
This style suits homes in the UAE, where strong light, indoor socialising, and high temperatures influence material choices. Earth-toned walls reflect the desert landscape. Natural fibres allow for breathability. Metals with patina work better in the climate than high-gloss finishes. Rugs with texture hide wear better and offer insulation from tile or marble floors.
Practicality also aligns well with this aesthetic. Quiet luxe values longevity. Instead of buying full sets or trend pieces, designers recommend building a home over time. Each item adds to the story. A curved armchair in linen, a sculptural sconce, or an antique bowl can shift the look of an entire room.
Brigette Romanek, a Los Angeles-based designer whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé, explained this clearly. “People want their homes to feel alive and full of character,” she told Vogue. She fills her spaces with pieces that carry weight — both visually and emotionally. Nothing feels like filler.
There’s no formula to quiet luxury, but there is a clear attitude behind it. Thoughtfulness replaces trend-chasing. Quality stands in for quantity. Texture adds interest without relying on colour. And comfort becomes part of the aesthetic, not something separate from it.
Quiet luxe is here to stay because it solves a real problem. It allows homeowners to build beautiful spaces that don’t feel overly precious. It works in a family home, a studio apartment, or a villa designed for entertaining. It suits people who want their surroundings to feel refined, but still relaxed.
