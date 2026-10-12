Some love stories begin here. The best ones return

Dubai’s first five-star hotel has welcomed weddings from around the world since 1975
Long before the skyline rose, couples were saying their vows beside the Creek at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. Five decades later, we carry a promise few hotels can make. Brides who once danced their first dance in our ballroom have returned, this time to watch their own daughters do the same.
Whatever your traditions and wherever your families travel from, this is a destination made for celebrating together. Choose from two elegant indoor ballrooms or our wedding terrace overlooking the Creek. Just steps from the ballroom, the Bridal Suite is your private space to prepare before your entrance or to slip away for a quiet moment, while your guests settle into 288 rooms under one roof.
Our world class team walks beside you at every step, turning first ideas into a day that unfolds exactly as you imagined, with the quiet confidence that only fifty years of hosting can bring. Our culinary experts create a bespoke menu your guests will talk about long after the last dance.
A wedding lasts a day. A memory made well lasts generations.
Begin your story with us
Website: Radisson Blu Weddings
Mobile: + 971 56 548 8239