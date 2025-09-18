A&A Associate brings Onam spirit to Dubai

More than 400 guests from 40 nationalities joined the company’s Onnichonnam 2.0
On September 13, A&A Associate transformed Dubai into a vibrant stage for Onnichonnam 2.0, its highly anticipated annual Onam festival. The event successfully transitioned from a regional tradition into a global cultural gathering, as more than 400 distinguished guests and delegates from over 40 nationalities came together to mark the occasion.
The celebration reflected A&A Associate’s commitment to fostering community spirit and inclusiveness, while also underscoring its position as one of the UAE’s leading business setup advisory firms. This year’s Onnichonnam delivered an immersive showcase of Kerala’s rich heritage.
Upon arrival, guests were greeted by the vibrant artistry of the Pookkalam (traditional flower carpet). The event’s cultural showcase included captivating performances such as the Chenda Melam, Thiruvathira dance, and a special segment on Onam hosted by RJ Mithun, a popular RJ from Hit 96.7FM.
A central highlight was the grand Onam Sadya, an authentic vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, which symbolised prosperity and abundance. The festivities also featured a powerful demonstration of Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form, enriching the day’s cultural experience.
Beyond the stage, guests were treated to lively dance competitions and were invited to participate in traditional games like Malayalee Manga and Sundarikk Pott Thodal. These culturally rooted activities were curated to spark authentic connections within the company’s global community.
“Onnichonnam 2.0 is more than a festival, it’s a reminder of how culture connects us,” said Robin Philip, Founder & CEO of A&A Associate. “With the support of our valued partner Rushmore Holdings, we were proud to share this tradition with our team, partners, and clients, making it a global celebration of unity and pride.”
As one of the biggest annual corporate events in the country, A&A Associate’s Onam celebration continued to set the stage for meaningful engagement that goes beyond business, blending tradition with community spirit in the heart of Dubai.
