Kerala's metal pioneers bring AYAKTIHIS to Dubai's Desert Inferno

Experimentation, they stress, is what keeps them alive. “There was never a day in our camp where we discouraged experimentation,” the band says. “That’s what brings us closer.” They see that spirit as their backbone. “Our openness to try new things, to twist more knobs, to play weirder riffs, is what keeps us alive as a band. The goal is to keep it real, speak our truth, and write powerful, timeless songs.”