Kerala's metal pioneers bring AYAKTIHIS to Dubai's Desert Inferno

The Down Troddence blend thrash and Kerala rhythms with new album AYAKTIHIS
Six musicians from the South Indian state of Kerala grew up steeped in both heavy riffs and ritual rhythms, and from that mix they have created one of the most distinctive sounds in Indian metal. Their sophomore album AYAKTIHIS is already burning through playlists, and now they’re about to ignite Dubai.
The band will headline Desert Inferno XXXVII on September 13 in what will be their first UAE performance, and the buzz around it, they note, feels “more like a homecoming than a debut”.
Today, The Down Troddence has Munz on vocals, Varun Raj on lead guitar, Sushin Shyam on synth, sound design and vocals, Nezer Ahmed on bass, lyrics and vocals, Ganesh Radhakrishnan on drums and percussion, and Advaith Mohan on rhythm guitar, with Sangeeth Ram managing the ship.
The new album brings together songs written across more than a decade, reflecting turbulent years and evolving perspectives. “Our albums may look like they’re pulled by a single central string,” the band says, “but really they’re shaped by specific feelings and themes that took shape at different times.”
To them, AYAKTIHIS, which is an acronym for ‘As You All Know, This Is How It Is’, chronicles that journey. Some songs are politically charged, while others dive into the band’s emotional and philosophical worlds. The title is the band’s “synthesis of reality, both outside and within”.
That deliberate blend of political urgency and raw emotion is no accident. “As songwriters, we should be storytellers and chroniclers,” the band insists. “We should agitate the agitators and soothe the suppressed. That’s the noblest pursuit of art.” Independent art, they argue, “should especially carry that weight. We like to think of our songs as mirrors held in front of society and ourselves.”
For The Down Troddence, identity has always been rooted in something older and fiercer than distortion pedals or stage lights. At its core lies pottan theyyam, a ritual performance from Kerala known for its raw physicality and primal rhythm. “We owe our identity to it,” they explain. “Both musically and philosophically, it has influenced our sound significantly.”
They describe it as already metal in its essence, “progressive in rhythms, raw in its energy”, and carrying that blend into their music is something they are proud to take to the world.
That pride fuels their anticipation for the UAE debut. “We’re super stoked to kick off the tour of AYAKTIHIS in the UAE,” the band says. “This debut means a lot because we have a thriving Malayali audience here.” Dubai, they add, “feels like a second home”.
With Onam just around the corner, the show also carries cultural weight. “Onam brings Malayalis together regardless of caste or religion,” they say. “We hope that sense of togetherness extends to our gig. We want everyone to have loads of fun with us.”
Part of what makes the band unique is their ability to merge folk rhythms with the aggression of thrash without resorting to novelty. “We think in simpler terms, we just think of it as metal,” they explain. “Folk and metal rhythms often run parallel. We recognise those patterns and blend them, rather than trying to force-fit a specific instrument. The rhythms merge into the riffs until both become indistinguishable.”
Another layer of sound comes from the band’s links to Malayalam cinema. Keyboardist Sushin Shyam and bassist Nezer Ahmed bring in a cinematic edge, and Shyam in particular is already well known as a film composer, with credits on hits such as Kumbalangi Nights and Aavesham.
“Sushin’s exposure to movies has influenced our songwriting in terms of sound design and scale,” the band reflects. “Things feel larger-than-life, more cinematic.” With Nezer’s background also in film, “their combination has created some really interesting textures for this album. There’s a significant cinematic quality that they bring to the table.”
The outcome is a project that feels layered and expansive, scored almost like a film, with textured synths, soaring melodic breaks, and abrupt tempo shifts that resemble scene cuts.
Experimentation, they stress, is what keeps them alive. “There was never a day in our camp where we discouraged experimentation,” the band says. “That’s what brings us closer.” They see that spirit as their backbone. “Our openness to try new things, to twist more knobs, to play weirder riffs, is what keeps us alive as a band. The goal is to keep it real, speak our truth, and write powerful, timeless songs.”
The fans, though, are the real engine behind this record. “To a large degree, it is the love of our fans that motivated us to finish writing the second album,” the band says. “From having our mascot tattooed on their skin, to long heartfelt messages about how a song moved them, to the relentless energy they show in the pits, it bewilders and humbles us.” Their patience, they add, “has been incredible. We’re truly grateful.”
Together they have earned a reputation as one of the most powerful live acts in Indian metal. And now Dubai is firmly on their map. For the city’s metalheads, and especially its vast Malayali community, this debut feels historic. The pits will be wild, the riffs feral, and the emotion — political, personal and communal — will be palpable.
Desert Inferno XXXVII takes place on September 13 at SK 7 Club, Concorde Creek View Hotel (Al Fahidi). Doors open at 7pm. Phase 1 tickets come with or without house drinks; Meet & Greet passes are Dh300. Phase 2 prices will rise closer to the event, so early booking is recommended.
Tickets are available now at www.resurrectionmetaleventsdxb.com.
For table and groups bookings call 050 964 7009
